'Twilight': 15 New Faces in 'New Moon'
From the familiar names (Dakota Fanning, Michael Sheen) to newcomers (Noot Seear, Charlie Bewley), a guide to the fresh blood now lined up for the second movie in the saga
DAKOTA FANNING
Role Jane, a powerful member of the Volturi, the Italian coven that enforces vampire law
Where you've seen her Um, everywhere? From her breakthrough role opposite Sean Penn in I Am Sam to last year's The Secret Life of Bees to February's sci-fi thriller Push and animated fantasy Coraline, the former child star has proven her acting chops time and time again.
CAMERON BRIGHT
Role Alec, Jane's twin brother
Where you've seen him The moon-faced actor starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the supernatural thriller Birth, played Aaron Eckhart's son in the black comedy Thank You For Smoking, and had sizable roles in the action flicks Ultraviolet, Running Scared, and X-Men: The Last Stand.
MICHAEL SHEEN
Role Aro, the mind-reading Volturi leader
Where you've seen him In between playing former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (2003's TV movie The Deal, 2006's Oscar-nominated The Queen, and 2011's HBO film The Special Relationship, about Bill Clinton's interactions with Blair), the Welsh actor portrayed journalist David Frost in last year's Frost/Nixon and wolf-man Lucian in Underworld: Rise of the Lycans.
GRAHAM GREENE
Role Quileute tribal leader Harry Clearwater, an old friend of Bella's father
Where you've seen him The Oneida Indian actor snagged an Oscar nom for his role as Sioux medicine man Kicking Bird in Dances With Wolves. Throughout his wide-ranging career, he's appeared in family-friendly fare (Snow Dogs), action movies (Die Hard: With A Vengeance), and prestige pics (The Green Mile and Transamerica).
JAMIE CAMPBELL BOWER
Role Volturi enforcer Caius
Where you've seen him The Brit played sailor Anthony Hope, who falls in love with the demon barber's teenage daughter in Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and will take on the role of evil wizard Gellert Grindewald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Bower also played Ian McKellen's son in AMC's recent Prisoner miniseries. He also sings in the band the Darling Buds.
CHRISTOPHER HEYERDAHL
Role Volturi guard member Marcus
Where you've seen him Frequent guest spots on TV shows like Supernatural, Stargate: Atlantis, and Smallville, and supporting roles in action films like The Chronicles of Riddick, Catwoman, and Blade: Trinity.
NOOT SEEAR
Role Volturi member Heidi, who attracts humans for the Volturi to eat
Where you've seen her The Canadian has had small roles in TV and film (Kaya, Head Over Heels), but she's probably more well-known for her extensive modeling career (Armani, Chanel, Yves St. Laurent).
TINSEL KOREY
Role Emily, fiancee of wolf pack member Sam Uley
Where you've seen her Though the actress/singer/songwriter has been working steadily since a 2004 guest spot on Tru Calling, her most notable credit is a small role in the bank heist thriller The Lookout with Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
DANIEL CUDMORE
Role Violent Volturi enforcer Felix
Where you've seen him The Canadian actor played Colossus in X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand.
CHARLIE BEWLEY
Role Volturi guard member Demetri
Where you've seen him Probably nowhere. The actor has some pretty-lookin' headshots, but no résumé to speak of.
CHASKE SPENCER (center), BRONSON PELLETIER, ALEX MERAZ (left), KIOWA GORDON (right), TYSON HOUSEMAN
Roles Members of the Quileute wolf pack
Where you've seen them The La Push gang is comprised of mostly unknown Native American and First Nation actors.