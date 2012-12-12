TV's Saddest Deaths

Renly, Game of Thrones
Lexie Grey and Mark ''McSteamy'' Sloan, Grey's Anatomy
James Moriarty (Andrew Scott), Sherlock
Mike Ehrmantraut, Breaking Bad?
Lane Pryce, Mad Men
Bobby, Supernatural
Opie, Sons of Anarchy
Etta, Fringe
Lori, The Walking Dead
Alaric, The Vampire Diaries
