TV's Saddest Deaths

After being reunited with her parents just a few episodes prior, Etta (Georgina Haig) went to other universe in the sky after being shot and then sacrificing herself for the cause. (She blew herself up along with a bunch of Observers.) We’ll have to wait to see if the series, which has been known to resurrect characters, brings her back from the dead in some way, but going into the new year, Peter (Joshua Jackson) and Olivia’s (Anna Torv) offspring is most definitely not alive, much to the chagrin of her grieving parents.