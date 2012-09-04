TV's 15 Hottest Men in Suits

Harvey Specter, Eric Northman, and more men (real and imaginary) whose fashion sense is tailor-made

By Abby West and Nakisha Williams September 04, 2012 at 02:00 PM EDT

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter on Suits

Credit: Robert Ascroft/USA Network

Harvey isn't just one of New York City's best legal closers; he's also one of the best dressed.

Alexander Skarsgard as Eric on True Blood

Credit: HBO

Who are we to ask for anything more than every opportunity to see this man shirtless — but we will say that even fully clothed, and particularly in a natty suit, he exudes sex, power, and danger.

Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey on White Collar

Credit: Robert Ascroft/USA Network

This con man/art thief may have plenty of substance to go along with his style, but it doesn't make his Dapper Dan act any harder on the eyes.

Jon Hamm as Don Draper on Mad Men

Credit: Frank Ockenfels/AMC

Thanks to costume designer Janie Bryant, Hamm's '60s ad man single-handedly revived an interest in the classic two-button suit.

Nathan Fillion as Richard Castle on Castle

Credit: Bob D'Amico/ABC

The successful mystery writer has a taste for the finer things, and his expensive suits are one of the things that make him stand out when he's rubbing elbows with the NYPD.

Matt Lauer on the Today Show

Credit: Andrew Eccles/NBC

Aside from his yearly Halloween costumes, Lauer always cuts a striking figure out on the Plaza.

Columbus Short as Harrison Wright on Scandal

Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

He's part of a team of ''gladiators in suits,'' but Wright isn't afraid to show his feminine side by pairing pastel shirts and ties with his sleek two-piece.

Neil Patrick Harris as Barney on How I Met Your Mother

Credit: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

He made ''Suit up'' a catchphrase and looked good doing it. Of course Barney made our list, he's awesome!

Simon Baker as Patrick Jane on The Mentalist

Credit: Lance Staedler/CBS

It doesn't take Jane's keen observational skills to see he is always impeccably dressed

Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo on NCIS

Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

This pop culture-obsessed special agent adds a whole lot more than his observational expertise to a crime scene when he shows up looking so dapper.

Matt Czuchry as Cary Agos on The Good Wife

Credit: David M. Russell/CBS

Attorney Agos' style is slightly stuffy, so we don't object when he dresses up his tailored suits with bold ties and pocket squares.

John Slattery as Roger Sterling on Mad Men

Credit: Frank Ockenfels/AMC

Draper, Draper, Draper! Though the majority of fashion kudos usually go to Don, we've got to give it up for Sterling, whose buttoned-up suits are just as sharp as the understated classics worn by his business partner.

Tim Gunn on Project Runway

Credit: Lifetime

We'd love to skip the ''Make it work'' reference, but that's exactly what this style guru does.

Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen on Burn Notice

Credit: Joe Pugliese/USA Network

For Michael Westen, it's the shades that make the ensemble. But with or without them he floors us with his ability to skirt trouble and save the day... all while keeping his linen suits wrinkle-free.

Anderson Cooper on Anderson Cooper 360

Credit: Melissa Lynn/ZUMA Press

CNN's silver fox expertly delivers hard-hitting news, but sometimes we admit we find ourselves distracted by his sharp wardrobe.

