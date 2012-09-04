TV's 15 Hottest Men in Suits
Harvey Specter, Eric Northman, and more men (real and imaginary) whose fashion sense is tailor-made
Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter on Suits
Harvey isn't just one of New York City's best legal closers; he's also one of the best dressed.
Alexander Skarsgard as Eric on True Blood
Who are we to ask for anything more than every opportunity to see this man shirtless — but we will say that even fully clothed, and particularly in a natty suit, he exudes sex, power, and danger.
Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey on White Collar
This con man/art thief may have plenty of substance to go along with his style, but it doesn't make his Dapper Dan act any harder on the eyes.
Jon Hamm as Don Draper on Mad Men
Thanks to costume designer Janie Bryant, Hamm's '60s ad man single-handedly revived an interest in the classic two-button suit.
Nathan Fillion as Richard Castle on Castle
The successful mystery writer has a taste for the finer things, and his expensive suits are one of the things that make him stand out when he's rubbing elbows with the NYPD.
Matt Lauer on the Today Show
Aside from his yearly Halloween costumes, Lauer always cuts a striking figure out on the Plaza.
Columbus Short as Harrison Wright on Scandal
He's part of a team of ''gladiators in suits,'' but Wright isn't afraid to show his feminine side by pairing pastel shirts and ties with his sleek two-piece.
Neil Patrick Harris as Barney on How I Met Your Mother
He made ''Suit up'' a catchphrase and looked good doing it. Of course Barney made our list, he's awesome!
Simon Baker as Patrick Jane on The Mentalist
It doesn't take Jane's keen observational skills to see he is always impeccably dressed
Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo on NCIS
This pop culture-obsessed special agent adds a whole lot more than his observational expertise to a crime scene when he shows up looking so dapper.
Matt Czuchry as Cary Agos on The Good Wife
Attorney Agos' style is slightly stuffy, so we don't object when he dresses up his tailored suits with bold ties and pocket squares.
John Slattery as Roger Sterling on Mad Men
Draper, Draper, Draper! Though the majority of fashion kudos usually go to Don, we've got to give it up for Sterling, whose buttoned-up suits are just as sharp as the understated classics worn by his business partner.
Tim Gunn on Project Runway
We'd love to skip the ''Make it work'' reference, but that's exactly what this style guru does.
Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen on Burn Notice
For Michael Westen, it's the shades that make the ensemble. But with or without them he floors us with his ability to skirt trouble and save the day... all while keeping his linen suits wrinkle-free.
Anderson Cooper on Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's silver fox expertly delivers hard-hitting news, but sometimes we admit we find ourselves distracted by his sharp wardrobe.