TV Watch: 25 Highlights from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2009

Survivor: Samoa recap: The face of evil

One contestant socks it to the rest of his tribe. Socks...get it? Oh, never mind.

We heard Russell telling a tear-jerking tale about being a firefighter and surviving Hurricane Katrina but losing his beloved German shepherd Rocky. Only thing being, Russell is not actually a firefighter. Nor has he ever lived in New Orleans. Nor has he ever owned a German shepherd. To a lot of people — and especially those who lived through the horror of Katrina — using such a tragedy to further yourself in the game is despicable. I am not one of those people. Lying about your dead grandmother, dead dog, whatever — in this context it does not bother me one iota. Hell, I would kill off my whole family if it got me a step closer to the million dollars. Okay, that didn't come out right. I wouldn't actually kill anyone, per se. But I wouldn't be beyond embellishing personal tragedy for a good ol' fashioned sympathy vote. — Dalton Ross

