TV Watch: 18 Highlights from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, 2009

Glee recap: Minority Rules

Sue's reign of terror threatens to destroy the glee club as she employs her divide-and-conquer strategy, while Quinn and Finn continue to struggle with the pregnancy

So Sue's mole Quinn reported back that the minority kids in glee club feel like they aren't being heard, and Sue had her ''chink in the armor.'' As Sue told Quinn: ''I am going to create an environment so toxic no one will want to be part of that club. Like the time I sold my house to a nice young couple and salted the earth in the backyard so that nothing could grow there for 100 years. Know why I did that? Because they tried to get me to pay their closing costs.'' Give these writers an Emmy already. —Wendy Mitchell

