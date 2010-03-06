TV Watch: 17 Highlights from Feb. 26 to March 4, 2010

American Idol recap: Women on the Verge

Season 9 gets rolling (at long last) thanks to strong showings from more than half of the top 10 ladies

The judges had no such problem heaping praise on Crystal's effortless rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival's ''Long as I Can See the Light,'' a performance made all the more impressive by the fact that the singer had just yesterday been hospitalized for diabetes complications. Crystal promised us she would take the arrangement to church, and she most certainly didn't bear false witness against the Idol audience — from the blast of organs on the intro, to the Gospel-tinged riffing where she cried ''mama's comin' home'' over the wails of the backup vocalists. I love that Crystal enunciates and emphasizes her lyrics in a way that makes you feel like you're hearing them for the very first time. I love that she doesn't reach into her dragonfly bag for a vocal trick on every other line. And I love, as Simon pointed out, that she didn't play the sympathy card tonight, simply telling Ryan she was a ''tough cookie'' and then grabbing her acoustic guitar and rocking her way into an inevitable top 12 spot. (Oh, and the interview package with Crystal busting Simon's chops about his ''subway'' remark and pointing out the size of his trailer? Priceless.) —Michael Slezak

