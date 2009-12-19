TV Watch: 16 Highlights from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2009

Survivor: Samoa recap: Heaven Help Her

Natalie seeks divine intervention at the reward challenge, while Russell gets even cockier at Tribal Council

Apparently, Natalie felt her team was a little outmatched [in the reward challenge], so she sought out a new alliance partner: the Big Fella Upstairs! She asked God to guide Brett's hands and told Mick not to worry about dropping 19 coconuts because "You have two Prayer Warriors on your team" — as if that guaranteed them victory.... Sorry to break it to you, but the Man has BIGGER FISH TO FRY! So let's get back to the challenge. If I'm God — and let's all count our blessings right here and right now that I am not — and Natalie starts putting out the prayers to me in this instance, here's exactly how I'm responding: "Are you freakin' kidding me? All the things I have to deal with — disease, famine, genocide, MTV's Jersey Shore — and you're bugging me with this? I mean, it's not even an immunity challenge, for crying out loud! If you were playing for immunity maybe, just maybe, I could understand you asking me to deliver you up a little' somethin-somethin. But a reward challenge? C'mon, now. And just for that, I'm going to cause you to drop 58 coconuts on your next pull. That's right, you heard me! And not only that, but because you hit me on my lunch break, I'm also gonna send Shambo another one of those clairvoyant dreams I have so much fun with and give her the exact number that Jaison is gonna drop. Heck, I may even cause Jeff Probst to inadvertently start breakdancing just to rub it in! I haven't decided yet.—Dalton Ross