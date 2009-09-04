TV Watch: 13 Highlights from August 27 to Sept. 3, 2009

After pairing up and taking on two designs, one designer made a major misstep by not sharing the workload, and his exit made show history

Team challenges are always the most rife with drama, and last night played like an episode of The Young and the Feckless. In one corner, you had Team Capital WTF?, which saw poor Ra'mon juggling the majority of the sewing and designing, as well as the unenviable task of trying to keep Mitchell focused. What if they had used sequins or sparkles in their garments? Ra'mon would have had to lock Mitchell in some sort of neck brace to prevent him from going completely gaga over the galaxy of shiny things before him. — Missy Schwartz

