TV Twins: Were These Shows Cloned?
Whether it's coincidence, theft, or a trend, the networks keep simultaneously premiering series that we can't tell apart. Here are some of the most (confusingly) memorable ones
1
Image
Credit: Don't Forget the Lyrics: Greg Gayne; The Singing Bee: Trae Patton
Advertisement
Advertisement
2
Image
Credit: Delta House: Everett Collection; Co-Ed Fever: Landov
3
Image
Credit: Everett Collection(2)
Advertisement
Advertisement
4
Image
Credit: ER: Everett Collection; Chicago Hope: Spike Nannarello
Advertisement
5
Image
Credit: The Amazing Race: Landov
6
Image
Credit: Wife Swap: Donna Svennevik
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7
Image
Credit: Invasion: Justn Lubin; Surface: Everett Collection; Threshold: Jaimie Trueblood
Advertisement
8
Image
Credit: Kidnapped: Virginia Sherwood; Vanished: Frank Ockenfels
9
Image
Credit: Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip: Art Streiber; 30 Rock: Mitchell Haaseth
Advertisement