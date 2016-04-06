The How I Met Your Mother producers had double the trouble when both Alyson Hannigan and Cobie Smulders became pregnant during season 4. They turned to the usual amount of trickery — clever angles, loose clothing, large handbags — but also had a bit of fun with the conundrum. Hannigan hid behind an increasingly absurd assemblage of objects before finally exposing her bump during an eating contest, for which she pretended it was a "food baby."