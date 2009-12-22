TV Shows We Loved, Lost in '09
Eulogies for shows that aired their final episodes -- planned or not -- in the past 12 months (Spoilers!)
1
BATTLESTAR GALACTICA (Sci-Fi)
We were promised that all our questions would be answered in the final season of Battlestar Galactica, and while that wasn't quite true (like, if she wasn't a Cylon, who or what the frak was the resurrected Starbuck?!), the best sci-fi drama series of all time still managed to leave us with a profound and lasting sense of satisfaction. Adama (Edward James Olmos) and Roslin (Mary McDonnell) made their rousing final stand against the Cylon horde, and the tattered Galactica stood firm, ultimately delivering the some 38,000 survivors of humanity — and the few turncoat toasters among them — to the planet we now call Earth 150,000 years ago. Turns out we all have a wee bit of Cylon blood pumping through our veins, and that suits us just fine. So say we all! —Adam B. Vary
2
ELI STONE (ABC)
Some shows are too beautiful and unique to last for very long. So it was with Eli Stone, the legal romance dramedy about an attorney who sees visions of the future, often in the form of musical sequences featuring George Michael. ABC burned off the last four episodes in the middle of summer after a six-month break. I thought the show found a real rhythm in Season 2, balancing David E. Kelley-esque romantic quirk with ethical debates that seemed ripped from the headlines. Plus, where will America go now to watch Victor Garber sing? —Darren Franich
3
PUSHING DAISIES (ABC)
If Moonlighting and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory got hitched, Pushing Daisies might pop out nine months later. A speed-quipping murder mystery/screwball comedy set within an ornately produced loony toons/fairy tale world, Daisies concerned a mopey-hunky piemaker (Lee Pace) and his dead childhood sweetie (Anna Friel) whom he resurrects with his one-touch-life/second-touch-death powers...which means, alas, that foreplay = oblivion. (Pause to mull subversive subtext.) At its best, Pushing Daisies was a funny and fantastic rumination on what love and romance looks like between two people for whom physical interaction was impossible — a novel high concept for a hyper-sexualized culture. Season 2 was all but stolen by singing waitress Kristin Chenowith — and one wonders if she would have stolen the Pie Maker's heart, too, if the series had continued. —Jeff Jensen
4
EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS (The CW)
Let's be honest: Chris Rock's gut-busting comedy — inspired by his childhood in Brooklyn — probably would be alive today if it hadn't existed on two of the least-watched broadcast networks: first UPN and then The CW. It's too bad more people didn't experience this hidden gem. Why? A, it represented one of the last shows on TV to feature a predominantly African-American cast. And B, Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold (as Chris' parents) were funnier than most of the sitcom actors still working today. —Lynette Rice
5
LIPSTICK JUNGLE (NBC)
Just when we were in total Sex and the City withdrawal, Lipstick Jungle stepped in to give us our fix (well, kinda, sorta). Fashionable, successful ladies (Brooke Shields, Lindsay Price, and Kim Raver) living in New York City, and dealing with issues of boys, shopping, and sex — it was close enough. Jungle took a while to find its groove, but once it did, we were hooked. And NBC yanked it anyway! What peeves us the most? No more boy-toy Kirby (Robert Buckley). That's just cruel. —Lesley Savage
6
MONK (USA)
Oh, Adrian Monk. How I'll miss your constant hand washing. I'll miss your zip-lock baggy style of packing. Most of all I'll miss your fear of uneven numbers and penchant for putting everything in its place, as it made me feel a little less kooky about my own OCD. I just thank goodness that you left us with closure. Randy, Leland, and Natalie all found love. You solved the mystery of Trudy's death, and found her long-lost daughter. As much as it reeked of cheese, the end of your saga left fans feeling fully satisfied. —Jackie Blum
7
GUIDING LIGHT (CBS)
I never really followed Guiding Light — I'm a dyed-in-the-wool fan of The Young and the Restless — but that didn't make the news of its cancellation any less troubling. Every time a daytime soap dies, it creates another crack in the genre's already tenuous foundation...and I worry about the ripple effect (R.I.P. to you, too, As the World Turns). And say all you want about his comedic chops, but Wayne Brady as host of Let's Make a Deal is no replacement for Josh and Reva. —Lynette Rice
8
PRISON BREAK (Fox)
Its creators said Prison Break was originally conceptualized as a miniseries, and (at first) it was easy to see why. After all, what story would be left to tell once Michael Scofield and his execution-bound brother jumped over the prison walls? The answer: three more seasons of (mostly) compelling storyline that took the brothers and fellow inmates into a complicated world of conspiracy at the highest levels of government. Season 3 was kind of a snore, but the bald and beautiful Wentworth Miller was captivating enough to keep us hanging on until the very last sob-inducing episode. —Sandra Gonzalez
9
KYLE XY (ABC Family)
What started out as a one-note trick — he doesn't have a bellybutton! he doesn't understand silly human emotions! — evolved into a well-crafted amalgam of elaborate sci-fi mythology and genuine teen angst. (We came for Kyle's genetic-experiment origins, but we stayed for adopted sister Lori's revirginization ceremony and brother Josh's ultra-cool, cancer-stricken girlfriend.) We'll miss our little Lost-lite for teens — and star Matt Dallas' ripped, navel-free torso. —Jennifer Armstrong
10
RENO 911! (Comedy Central)
Help! It's an emergency! Reno 911! is ending, and we don't think we can cope! For the past six years, we've howled while watching the antics of the incredibly incompetent Reno Sheriff's Department. (Awesome guest stars like Patton Oswalt, George Lopez, and Nick Swardson certainly helped.) Thank god for syndication. We still slap our short-shorts-clad thighs while watching repeats. —Kate Ward
11
SAMANTHA WHO? (ABC)
How could you not root for Christina Applegate as a reformed bitch? Our former Kelly Bundy played Samantha Newley, whose amnesia meant she didn't remember being a bad girl (as in restraining-order-level bad girl). In short, the bitch grows up to be a better person — much funnier than a straight-out bitch or a gal with a heart-of-gold. And if Applegate weren't enough (she should have been!) then there was the richly written supporting cast: martini-swilling friend (Jennifer Esposito), complicated ex (Barry Watson), the awww-inspiring friend (Melissa McCarthy), wacky parents (Jean Smart and Kevin Dunn), and even a funny doorman (Tim Russ). The bridesmaid incident, the environmentalist ploy, the dance competition, the weekend at the lodge, the racism row — it was all hilarious and also had heart. And did we mention Christina Applegate was perfect in the lead role? —Wendy Mitchell
12
WITHOUT A TRACE (CBS)
This missing-persons drama was CSI meets As the World Turns — a serviceable, crime-solving procedural that embraced the soap-opera-style scandals you'd expect from FBI agents who spend way too much time together. And, after seven seasons of finding runaways and catching killers, the show's main characters ultimately taught a very valuable lesson: Interoffice dating is usually a very bad idea. —Kate Stroup
13
ER (NBC)
The medical drama provided 15 years of epic television: We remember the storylines like we were there, the characters like they were friends, and the theme song like a favorite childhood lullaby. True fans know that once you start thinking or talking about ER, all you want to do is watch it again. So plug in one of those ER discs sitting on your DVD tower. We all know that's what you're going to do anyway once we mention that awesome scene where Dr. Ross saves a boy stuck in a storm drain, or when Dr. Carter was stabbed or when Dr. Romano.... That's okay, go on. —Sandra Gonzalez
14
THE ORIGINAL SCRUBS (ABC)
We're not sure which we'll miss more: J.D.'s funny but reflective inner monologues, the envy-inducing bromance between him and Turk, or the series' many loopy musical numbers. Either way, there's no debating that never has there been a greater performance of Nena's ''99 Luftballons'' on TV. —Archana Ram
15
MADTV (Fox)
MADtv ended its 14-year run this May in the face of low-ratings and Fox network's indifference. The sketch comedy show's skits were consistently juvenile and tasteless, but I always welcomed the way they pushed the envelope — especially when compared to that NBC institution, Saturday Night Live. Sure, SNL might show two men smooch, but would they air a half-minute make-out session between two frat bros? Or a drunk, coke-dealing Santa getting beaten bloody by clay animation cops? Didn't think so. The producers haven't given up on reviving MADtv, and here's hoping they succeed. —Joe Lynch
16
PRIVILEGED (The CW)
Looks like good girls do finish last. While bitches continue to reign supreme on the CW — hello 90210 and Gossip Girl! — kind-hearted gals like Privileged's Megan (Joanna Garcia) are left to grapple with cancellation. We're disappointed that more viewers didn't fall for the heart-warming show, about a quirky college grad who begins work as a live-in tutor for two rich girls. Still, we feel, well, privileged to have been able to watch its sole season. —Kate Ward
17
JON & KATE PLUS 8 (TLC)
I don't mourn the passing of Jon & Kate. By the time TLC finally (begrudgingly) pulled the plug in November, I think everyone had grown tired of the train wreck — Jon in his Ed Hardy gear talking us through his mid-life crisis while Kate (and her hair) simply snapped and sulked. But I do miss the early years — long before the cheating scandals and divorce announcement — when the show knew to focus on the real stars: The Gosselin's eight adorable children. —Kate Stroup
18
LIFE ON MARS (ABC)
This reimagining of the beloved British series came and went quickly — but made an indelible mark while it was here. Mars was beloved because of its gritty depiction of 1970s New York City, the inclusion of Lisa Bonet in its cast, and some of the best mustaches this side of Tom Selleck. —Tanner Stransky
19
The L WORD (Showtime)
Showtime's sapphic soap, centering on a group of lesbian pals in Los Angeles, was always a roller coaster ride in terms of creative quality but it was also a compulsively watchable treat (well except when Jenny was having those crazy-scary carnival dreams). More important to its legacy is that The L Word was one of the first (and few) shows on television to ever focus on predominantly gay characters. It wasn't always perfect, but we sure do miss those gals. —Tim Stack
20
KING OF THE HILL (Fox)
Let us take a moment to recognize the strong, silent type of show. In its 13 seasons on Fox, Mike Judge's dependable, under-the-radar, charming animated comedy didn't stoop for sensational laughs, resort to brat-mouthed shock, or indulge in crazy flights of fancy. Rather, it unspooled simple, earnest, relatable, and humorous stories about a proudly middle-class family in a Texas town where barbecue and Boomhauer reigned supreme. (A tip of the John Deere hat for that rollickin' theme song, too.) In September, after 255 episodes, the show rode its lawn mower into the sunset for good. Sundays without the Hills? Die-hard fans would surely say: Boy, that ain't right. —Dan Snierson
21
MY NAME IS EARL (NBC)
There were so many good things about Earl: the premise of a bottom-feeding trailer-park crook who won the lottery and vowed to go good; the awesome stunt casting (Paris Hilton! Roseanne Barr!); and the constant jabs at Camden. But we miss NBC's Thursday night comedy most of all because of the transcendently trashy Jaime Pressly, who won an Emmy for playing Joy, the ex-wife of Jason Lee's dumb-but-sweet Earl. Joy's bon mots were the best: ''This is not a C-section scar!'' she once screamed unabashedly. ''That's from when one of my prom dates stabbed me.'' —Tanner Stransky
22
TERMINATOR: THE SARAH CONNOR CHRONICLES (Fox)
T:SCC premiered big in post-strike 2007, thanks to gorgeous production values and compelling female performances from Lena Headey (as Sarah Connor) and Summer Glau (as Cameron, the sexiest ballet-dancing Terminator of all time). There were flashes of brilliance — the traumatic slo-mo shoot-out that capped the first season's finale, the addition of a surprisingly grave Brian Austin Green (as Derek Reese, Kyle's brother) — but the show got lost in its own angst. Between this and the sluggish box office for 2009's big-screen Terminator: Salvation, maybe it's time to let this franchise rest for a bit? —Whitney Pastorek