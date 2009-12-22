TV Shows We Loved, Lost in '09

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA (Sci-Fi)

We were promised that all our questions would be answered in the final season of Battlestar Galactica, and while that wasn't quite true (like, if she wasn't a Cylon, who or what the frak was the resurrected Starbuck?!), the best sci-fi drama series of all time still managed to leave us with a profound and lasting sense of satisfaction. Adama (Edward James Olmos) and Roslin (Mary McDonnell) made their rousing final stand against the Cylon horde, and the tattered Galactica stood firm, ultimately delivering the some 38,000 survivors of humanity — and the few turncoat toasters among them — to the planet we now call Earth 150,000 years ago. Turns out we all have a wee bit of Cylon blood pumping through our veins, and that suits us just fine. So say we all! —Adam B. Vary