TV Shows That Re-cast a Kid
Baby Lily on ''Modern Family'' is the latest babe to age fast; see other series to undertake switcheroos -- and outright disappearances -- of the youngest members of their families
Lily on Modern Family
Between the end of season 2 and the start of season 3, baby Lily aged up to a preschooler played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.
Chrissy on Growing Pains
The youngest Seaver went from a baby to a 6-year-old played by Ashley Johnson between '88 and '90.
Morgan on Boy Meets World
Cory's little sister (eventually played by Lindsay Ridgeway) had what she called ''the longest time-out'' when the character returned in season 4 after disappearing from the show at the start of the previous season.?
Baby Nicky on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Born in a season 3 episode, Nicky went from a baby to a full-fledged preschooler (Ross Bagley, who would later play Will Smith's stepson in Independence Day) at the start of season 5.
Connor on Angel
The story line completely explained why the baby of two vampires would go from a baby to a teenager (Vincent Kartheiser) over the course of a couple of days.
Andrew on Family Ties
Between season 4 and season 5, young Master Keaton went from a baby (Garrett Merriman) to a preschooler (Brian Bonsall).
Tori on Saved by the Bell
Out of the blue, new girl Tori (Leanna Creel) became the leading female character for a series of episodes where Kelly (Tiffani-Amber Thiessen) and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) seemed to have just disappeared. It was a way to deal with the block of episodes Thiessen and Berkley were not signed on for. When the show actually ended with the pretaped graduation, the girls were back and there was no mention of Tori.
Michael on General Hospital
Even though he was the son of a mobster and violence stalked him most of his life, it was shocking to see 10-year-old Michael (Dylan Cash, pictured) shot and put into a coma. Almost as shocking as it was to see the teenager (Drew Garrett, pictured, later Chad Duell) he woke up as a year later.
Kendall on All My Children
Fans were worked up into a lather when they found out that the soap's diva Erica Kane had a teenage child (Sarah Michelle Gellar) produced from a 24-year-old rape. Yes, she later became 23.