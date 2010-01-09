TV Recaps: 18 Highlights from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2010

The Bachelor recap: The Tatas Come Out to Play

In a relatively turbulence-free take-off, Jake meets 25 potential co-pilots, many of whom come equipped with their own flotation devices

Just when I was beginning to bemoan the lack of instability in this hussy roster, here comes Ella, a single mom who's described onscreen as a hair stylist, but perhaps producers should have ID'd her as a psychic. ''Me and Jake and [my son]] Ethan, I'm already looking forward to our life together,'' she explains serenely. ''I believe that it's meant to be.'' Cue the ominous music and shots of Ella punching an invisible foe in the boxing ring. ''I know what I want, and I mean, I'm there to get it, and he is coming home with me.'' Apparently, after Ella we're done with the entertainment portion of the lineup, because producers burn through the rest of the ''ladies'' with nary more than a sound bite apiece — most notably ''I think tonight my experience from pageants in the past will help me'' (Caitliyn); ''I'm 25, I'm ready to be a wife'' (Michelle); and the ever-popular ''I will definitely cut a bitch if someone pisses me off'' (Kirsten). —Kristen Baldwin

