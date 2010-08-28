TV Recaps: 11 Highlights from the Week Ending August 27, 2010

Jersey Shore recap: 25 life lessons, like how to handle a pesky hippopotamus in your zoo/house

Sammi found Snooki and JWoww's note, but they wouldn't admit they wrote it. Ronnie and Sammi broke up and got back together 18 more times, but for now it's really over (until she walks back into his room), because he invited another girl down at the beginning of May for some S. Angelina won't do dishes, The Situation's in training for the Grand Prix, and Snooki built a fire. So, not much [happened]. But it was still a fantastic episode — because the amount of amazing life guidelines provided by the cast was just staggering! After the break, 25 things I learned about hippo care, etiquette, breast behavior, and more. Learn it; live it; f--- it. —Annie Barrett

