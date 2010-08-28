TV Recaps: 11 Highlights from the Week Ending August 27, 2010
The Situation teaches us life lessons, Sookie learns her own true nature, ''Mad Men'' gets a lesson in globalization -- if you missed any of our daily TV summaries, catch up now with our takes on the juiciest moments!
1
Jersey Shore recap: 25 life lessons, like how to handle a pesky hippopotamus in your zoo/house
Sammi found Snooki and JWoww's note, but they wouldn't admit they wrote it. Ronnie and Sammi broke up and got back together 18 more times, but for now it's really over (until she walks back into his room), because he invited another girl down at the beginning of May for some S. Angelina won't do dishes, The Situation's in training for the Grand Prix, and Snooki built a fire. So, not much [happened]. But it was still a fantastic episode — because the amount of amazing life guidelines provided by the cast was just staggering! After the break, 25 things I learned about hippo care, etiquette, breast behavior, and more. Learn it; live it; f--- it. —Annie Barrett
2
Big Brother recap: Double, double eviction and trouble
Maybe in lowering the volume of his voice, Hayden was able to hear the voice of reason. The voice is also telling you to cut your hair, dude. —Sandra Gonzalez
3
Project Runway recap: Gretchen gets a grilling
For the first time, I appreciated the 90-minute format because it allowed for an extended judging session that revealed, in detail, the molten hot evil bubbling inside the string bean?limbed narcissist from Oregon. And Tim?s impassioned smackdown of Gretchen in full view of her colleagues at the end of the show? Brilliance. One of his best moments yet. —Missy Schwartz
4
Real Housewives of D.C. recap: 'It's all bollocks around here!'
[Michaele] will cut a bitch with her clavicle. —Karen Valby
5
Top Chef recap: Buy me some peanuts and day-old tuna
Rick was with Ed on this one, calling Amanda's mac and cheese a ''sledgehammer to the gut.'' Forget the heavy-handed ingredients; her crybaby voice was an assault on my ears, and rivaled Angelo's vomit-inducing cell phone pillow talk with his Russian fiancée. —Archana Ram
6
America's Got Talent recap: Prince Poppycock dominates
Piers called him ''crackers,'' Sharon called him the ''male Lady Gaga,'' and Howie said ''this is your night.'' Awww. Champers for everyone indeed! —Margaret Lyons
7
Bachelor Pad recap: The kissing fools
It's amazing to me that the Bachelor Pad did not crumble to its foundations when the word ''respect'' was spoken inside its walls. —Kristen Baldwin
8
The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale recap: Blank, vacant, soulless
Let's face it: Danielle is the show. I want to be on Team Caroline/Teresa/Jacqueline, but would you rather watch an hour of family ''drama'' featuring Gia's road to stardom and Ashley's bad behavior, or Danielle's ridiculous attempts to explain the complexities of life? Hate her if you will, but Danielle's lunacy provides a common ground for housewives and Housewives fans alike; it's something we can all agree on. —Emily Exton
9
Dating in the Dark recap: The 24-year-old virgin
But I do want you to know that I sure did recognize Billy, a Chippendales dancer, from season 1 of ABC's True Beauty. What a tool! By no means a larger tool than any of the other tools who appear on multiple reality shows, but a tool nonetheless. —Annie Barrett
10
Mad Men recap: Christ on a cracker
Everyone had an unread copy of Ruth Benedict's book on their desk and Pete hilariously whisked a bouquet of white chrysanthemums out of the building. ''Apparently they symbolize death,'' he said. ''So much conflicting information!'' (I know he's kind of a worm, but I do love the guy.) —Karen Valby
11
True Blood recap: Fairy-tale ending
He admitted it drew him to her, but rattled off all the things he truly loves about her and said he'd never feed on her again if that's what it took to prove his feelings are genuine. If I were her, I would've said, ''Yes, let's do that.'' But the tears in her eyes said she believed him, for now. —Mandi Bierly