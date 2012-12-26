TV Reboots: Our 2013 Wish List!
''Veronica Mars,'' ''Boy Meets World,'' what next? Our pitches for more '80s and '90s shows to return
Clarissa Explains It All
Sequel: Move Over, Darling
Plot: Clarissa is the host of her very own nightly news program. But when ratings drop off, she gets a new cohost: her Republican brother, Ferguson Darling.
Why it would work: It's Ben and Kate plus The Newsroom (minus the speechifying).
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Sequel: Prince of Queens
Plot: Will has joined the family in New York, where he leveraged Ashley's talent to launch an urban music label now worth billions of dollars. Carlton and Uncle Phil serve as joint legal counsel, Jazz heads up the security team, Hillary heads up the media relations department, and Nicky is in charge of social media.
Why it would work: A family business that's a pleasure — it's Blue Bloods with a Tyler Perry twist.
Saved by the Bell
Sequel: Cursed by the Bell
Plot: Zack returns to Bayside High as the new principal — and teams up with gym teacher A.C. Slater to solve crimes.
Why it would work: The original has legions of adult fans. Proof that you can leave high school, but high school never leaves you.
Full House
Sequel: Really Full House
Plot: After losing their home to foreclosure, D.J. and Steve move in with Uncle Jesse. And who's next door? Kimmy Gibbler!
Why it would work: Multifamily homes are increasingly common. And it gives America a fresh reason to crush on John Stamos.
Punky Brewster
Sequel: Punky Power
Plot: After losing her beloved Brandon, Punky earns a dual degree in veterinary science and social work so she can open an orphanage/animal sanctuary where the children and animals are each other's therapy.
Why it would work: It's We Bought a Zoo with flair, and Animal Practice's capuchin Crystal is looking for work.
The Facts of Life
Small Wonder
Sequel: Newer Girl
Plot: Now a professional lady android, V.I.C.I. moves into a loft full of human guys.
Why it would work: Plenty of shows succeed with the whole ''men and women are different species'' concept. Adding an adorkable robot takes it to a whole new level.
Family Matters
Sequel: Grey Matters
Plot: Happily married for 10 years, Steve and Laura are raising a brood of suspender-sporting Lil' Urkels and Urkelettes when Steve is thrust into politics. He must sink or swim with the sharks of local legislation.
Why it would work: Steve proved he could be calculating and cool-under-pressure in season 2's Color of Money-esque ''Fast Eddie Winslow''; plus the Windy City is looking for a new Boss.