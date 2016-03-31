The 36 Most Stressful TV Episodes Ever

How it begins: Throwing fans immediately into the middle of a werewolf hunt, the hour starts with Sam (Jared Padalecki) getting shot. Did we mention that the boys are in the middle of the woods and have no cell signal to call for help?

The climax: When Dean (Jensen Ackles) refuses to leave his injured brother behind to go for help, Corbin (Blair Penner) — a human captive of the wolves — takes matters into his own hands and strangles Sam. And to make matters more stressful, Dean, believing his brother is dead, decides to take a bunch of pills and kill himself so that he can bargain with Billie the Reaper to get Sam back. The twist? Sam’s not really dead! But Dean doesn’t know that and takes the pills anyway.

How it ends: Thanks to a good doctor, Dean doesn’t fully make his way to the other side. And thanks to a very resilient Sam, Dean is also saved from death-by-werewolf. In the end, the Winchesters walk away … and viewers can finally breathe. —Samantha Highfill