22 TV moms we love

This Is Us (2016–present)

Jack Pearson gets all the love as the superhero of the Pearson tribe, but it's Rebecca who quietly keeps it together with patience, understanding, and deep love. From offering hugs and a sympathetic ear to the Big Three as kids to continuing to be there for them as adults through highs (weddings, the realization of career goals) and lows (miscarriages, deaths, addiction), Rebecca preserves the Pearson motto of always having each other's backs and pulling them up at their greatest moments of crisis. When Rebecca told Jack to "get in the car," many dubbed her to be having a Jack Pearson moment, but actually she was just demonstrating what makes her one of our favorite TV moms — an unwillingness to give up on her fierce love for her family in even the bleakest, most difficult of times. In the words of Dr. K, Rebecca is the queen of taking lemons and making "the sweetest" lemonade. — Maureen Lee Lenker