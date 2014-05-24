TV Jukebox: Best Songs of Spring 2014

The song: Ruby Friedman Orchestra, ''You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive''

The episode: ''Restitution'' (513)

The hook: April 5's season finale returned to form musically, using a song that's become known as a Justified finale standard. ''It's the most percussive version of the song. It has a real drive to it,'' EP Graham Yost told Mandi Bierly of this version. ''I had as a goal from early on using a female cover of the song when a season would end with a dilemma for Ava (Joelle Carter). It really is the question: We know it's gonna come down to Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) and Boyd (Walton Goggins), but what's gonna happen to Ava? And will she survive this story? Or will she be killed? It felt like almost more than any other time we've used it, it was appropriate. ? It was actually written in the script that, as Ava walks back to the car, Ruby Friedman's version kicked in.''

Read Mandi's postmortem with Yost