TV Jukebox: Best of 2011

The song: Straight No Chaser, ''Auld Lang Syne''?

The episode: ''Crossing the Line'' (213)

?The hook: The Big C has been masterful in its combination of comedy and poignance throughout its two seasons on air. In the second season finale, cancer-stricken Cathy (Laura Linney) decided to compete in a New Year's marathon. In the very last minutes of the episode, she reached the finish line to find her family, friends, and even the ghosts of her past standing in the freezing Minneapolis winter to support her. With its upbeat delivery, this version by Straight No Chaser (former members of the same-name Indiana University a cappella group who landed a recording contract) at first seemed to underscore Cathy's personal victory and her hope for the new year as she said proudly, ''You all came!'' Then Cathy's son Adam (Gabriel Basso) said off-handedly, ''Yeah, except Dad's not here yet.'' The only problem? Cathy could see her husband Paul (Oliver Platt) next to other friends of hers who had passed. Cut to paramedics trying to revive Paul as Cathy underwent the devastating realization that Paul was now among the ghosts. Her breakdown imbued a song that was comforting just a moment ago with a sense of tragedy.?

Watch it! The Big C is only available to Showtime subscribers, but you can listen to Straight No Chaser's rendition of the New Year's classic here.