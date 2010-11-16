TV Flashback! Top 20 Hits of the '80-'81 Season

20. Laverne & Shirley (ABC)
Everett Collection
19. Diff'rent Strokes (NBC) — (tied)
Everett Collection
19. Trapper John, M.D. (CBS) — (tied)
CBS /Landov
19. Fantasy Island (ABC) — (tied)
Everett Collection
16. Too Close for Comfort (ABC) — (tied)
Everett Collection
16. Happy Days (ABC) — (tied)
14. Magnum, P.I. (CBS)
Everett Collection
13. Archie Bunker's Place (CBS)
Everett Collection
12. Real People (NBC)
Everett Collection
11. One Day at a Time (CBS)
Everett Collection
10. Little House on the Prairie (NBC)
Everett Collection
9. Three's Company (ABC) — (tied)
Everett Collection
9. House Calls (CBS) — (tied)
Everett Collection
7. Alice (CBS)
Everett Collection
6. The Jeffersons (CBS)
Everett Collection
5. The Love Boat (ABC)
Everett Collection
4. M*A*S*H (CBS)
Everett Collection
3. 60 Minutes (CBS)
Everett Collection
2. The Dukes of Hazzard (CBS)
Everett Collection
1. Dallas (CBS)
Everett Collection
