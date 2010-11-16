TV Flashback! Top 20 Hits of the '80-'81 Season

The only NBC show to make the Top 10! Because Little House features two of our top TV icons — No. 94 Melissa Gilbert and No. 24 Michael Landon — we won’t give the Peacock too hard of a time. Some might remember this, its seventh season, for Laura and Almanzo tying the knot or Mary’s husband Adam regaining his eyesight. But for others, it comes down to one word: Sylvia. That’s the young girl who was raped, and could have had her happy ending (a marriage to Albert), even though she got pregnant if she hadn’t died. Watch the episode in 30 seconds.

Seasons on DVD: All nine