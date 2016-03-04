Worst TV finales ever: Dexter, HIMYM and more
Unanswered questions or shattered illusions, season- or series-ending episodes that drove us nuts, from 'Dexter' to 'HIMYM' and more
'Dexter'
Aired: Sept. 22, 2013 (series finale)
The polarizing finale -- recently shown to be one of the most disappointing concluding episodes in television history -- certainly had its fans. But even star Michael C. Hall thought having Dexter become a lumberjack (among other twists) was a bit odd. "Liked it? I don't think I even watched it," Hall told The Daily Beast in 2014. "I thought it was narratively satisfying -- but it was not so savory." -- Christopher Rosen
The Bachelor
Aired: May 12, 2012 (season 16 finale)
Easygoing Rafael Nadal lookalike Ben Flajnik had major audience support after his incredibly raw and angry reaction to Ashley Hebert's humiliating rejection of his proposal on The Bachelorette. All that emotional capital was quickly squandered when he was the man handing out the roses. He quickly lived up to every horrible cliché falling for resident model mean girl Courtney Robinson, whose serial baby-talking and Charlie Sheen-style declarations that she was ''Winning!'' rubbed everyone — on and off the TV — the wrong way. Despite being the very definition of the ''here for the wrong reasons'' contestant, Courtney's strategically half-naked rule-breaking (including a late-night skinny dipping session) assured she had the repeatedly warned, nobody-to-blame-but-himself Flajnik wrapped around her little finger. When their just-for-show engagement was on the rocks by Ben's After the Finale Rose episode, the bitter far outweighed the sweet in terms of satisfaction. —Sarah Caldwell
SPOILER ALERT: The next slide features plot details from the How I Met Your Mother series finale (originally aired March 31, 2014). If you'd prefer not to know what happened, click the link to skip over it and see the rest of our frustrating TV finale picks.
How I Met Your Mother
Aired: March 31, 2014 (series finale)
At best, this was going to be divisive. After nine seasons — including one longggg final stretch — the hour-long finale packed several seasons' worth of plot (via tons of flashforwards and wigs!) into the final moments. Barney and Robin got divorced! Barney had a kid! Ted married The Mother (Tracy)! The Mother got sick and died! And then finally?Ted asked out Robin?! The whole show went back to the pilot, and fans discovered that while they thought they were investing in meeting the Mother, they were actually listening to the story of how Ted's always loved the kids' dear Aunt Robin. Ted/Robin shippers may have gotten their happy ending, but the collateral damage (including, um, the titular Mother) injected too much bitter into the bittersweet mix the show typically attempts. —Erin Strecker
The Killing
Aired: June 19, 2011 (season 1 finale)
TV crime dramas typically solve a murder in every episode. So AMC's The Killing initially seemed like a refreshingly unhurried change of pace when it debuted in 2011, with one horrible crime investigated over the course of each season. Or so viewers thought. Little did they know they were signing up for a two-year forced march through the Seattle rain to learn who killed Rosie Larsen. When the first season finale ended with a cliffhanger, fans were outraged and many punished the show by exiting for the second season. —James Hibberd
The Office
Aired: May 19, 2011 (season 7 finale)
After weeks of hype and build-up, Steve Carell's Michael Scott finally said farewell to Dunder Mifflin...with three more episodes to go in the season. In the wake of the star's emotional goodbye, any other conclusion naturally would have felt anticlimactic — but a finale that spent a full hour searching for a replacement for Michael, only to ultimately choose not to choose a new boss? That was downright unacceptable. —Hillary Busis
The Hills
Aired: July 13, 2010 (series finale)
Reality shows about the rich and barely famous walk a thin line: The best turn banal conflict into high-soap clashes of personality. The worst waste too much time staring at shiny things. The Hills did both in its heyday, but very little of the former in its unloved last season, instead mixing unnecessary sop with a neo-classist sneer. The last episode hardly varied the formula, though the big-reveal set-up of the show's final moments will go down in reality-TV history. Some consider it flippant genius, some believe it a fan-betraying indictment of viewers' idiocy for emotionally investing in producers' flagrant manipulations. Either way it was meaningless, shiny, shallow — everything once great about the show, reduced to a navel-gazing metaphor. —Adam Carlson
Lost
Aired: May 23, 2010 (series finale)
Ultimately polarizing not for its mysteries but for its answers, the Lost series finale had a grand sweep, giving many members of its cast glorious send-offs into the white light — and in the end, turned out to have been powered far more by feeling than fact. This was the ultimate insult to the many couch-cryptographers at home, for which the Dharma Initiative and its codas were the only code worth breaking. —Adam Carlson
Bones
Aired: May 14, 2009 (season 4 finale)
Leading up to the season 4 finale of Bones, we were promised a hook-up between Booth (David Boreanaz) and Bones (Emily Deschanel). Technically, the episode delivered — except, the action took place in an alternate reality that would later turn out to be a mix between the book Brennan was writing and Booth's ''coma-dream.'' Though we watched Booth and Bones (married club owners in this other world) get it on, it was everything we'd hoped for — and less. —Denise Warner
Life on Mars
Aired: April 1, 2009 (series finale)
The American version of Life on Mars — about a modern-day cop (Jason O'Mara) who finds himself in the 1970s — wasn't bad, per se. If nothing else, it was a good excuse to see a ton of frayed leather jackets and co-star Michael Imperioli with a handlebar mustache. But where the UK original ended their series on a brilliantly melancholy and ambiguous note, this one decided to go out with a hilariously awful and literal-minded twist. SPOILER: They were actually in a spaceship going to Mars. Get it?! —Keith Staskiewicz
The Sopranos
Aired: June 10, 2007 (series finale)
After seven seasons you expect an ending — maybe mob boss Tony (James Gandolfini) would end up dead? In jail? On the run? Trapped in surrealistic dream sequence at the Bada Bing! where his mother dances endlessly on stage? Something. Instead, many argued that what fans of the HBO game-changer got was nothing: A family dinner scene with Journey, onion rings, reflective conversation, and the suspicious Member's Only Jacket Guy. About the closest thing to climactic action we saw were multiple parallel parking attempts by daughter Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler). And then there was that long, shocking, infamous cut to black. Viewers were, to put it mildly, divided. It was like an abstract painter who unveils a giant inkblot — critics and the faithful cry ''Brilliant!'' and the masses say ''That's it?!'' —James Hibberd
American Idol
Aired: May 24, 2006 (season 5 finale)
Even when Idol was still a ratings juggernaut, it was more than capable of crowning bombs. Exhibit A: The impervious rise-rise-rise of middle-aged soulster Taylor Hicks, who occasionally inspired Simon Cowell to off-handedly remind himself, ''You can actually sing,''and on whom America bestowed the Idol title — presumably as a middle finger to the show (or perhaps other voters?) for letting Chris Daughtry get eliminated. RIP, Soul Patrol. —Adam Carlson
Alias
Aired: May 4, 2003 (season 2 finale)
In a season that saw a whirling camera kiss between Sydney and Vaughn (Michael Vartan), no one was excited following the final (knife) twist. Sydney wakes up disheveled on the streets of Hong Kong. She meets Vaughn in a safe house, so relieved. Except wait, he's wearing a wedding ring. And wait again, she's been missing for almost two years and was presumed dead. Why would Vaughn give up on the love of his life after just two years and marry someone else? Just when we thought they were going to be together, what a rug-pull. —Sarah Caldwell
Seinfeld
Aired: May 14, 1998 (series finale)
The many millions of viewers who had followed Seinfeld through nine heartless, hyper-verbal seasons expected some closure at the end, as was the sitcom promise of the day. A group hug. A fond look back. Instead, co-creator Larry David returned to write a spiteful, near-absurd finale that literally put the foursome on trial for all its bad behavior. Diabolically clever, but it left the audience feeling stung by the thing it loved. — Adam Carlson
Roseanne
Aired: May 20, 1997 (series finale)
The final episode of Roseanne undid so much of what we had known about everyone's favorite lower middle class family from Lanford, Ill. Not only did we learn that Dan (John Goodman) had died after his heart attack at Darlene's (Sarah Gilbert) wedding — meaning all of season 9 never happened — we also found out that Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) was just writing a fictional version of her life. In her actual reality, everything from couplings to characters' sexuality was different. With a few strokes of her pen, Roseanne changed the entire game, and we didn't want to play. —Denise Warner
My So-Called Life
Aired: Jan. 26, 1995 (series finale)
Just when Angela Chase (Claire Danes) seemingly got everything she wanted in the form of a soul-baring love letter from her less-than-verbal über-crush Jordan Catalano (Jared Leto), she realized the note was actually penned by the boy next door Brian Krackow (Devon Gummersall). As Angela stepped into Jordan's car, rekindling their romance, she paused to take a lingering look back at Brian, who was suddenly someone to consider. The complication followed suit with the yearning and poetically mundane tone of My So-Called Life's damn-near-perfect first season, leaving diehard fans, like, praying for a second season to no avail. —Lanford Beard
Dinosaurs
Aired: July 20, 1994 (series finale)
Considering that this TGIF show focused on a clan of prehistoric creatures, one can sort of understand why its producers chose to wrap the series by showing how the big lizards met their demise. Except, wait a minute — wasn't Dinosaurs supposed to be a family comedy? Its relentlessly grim conclusion had some jokes, but mostly, it was a tonally inconsistent bummer. The Sinclairs deserved better. — Hillary Busis
Quantum Leap
Aired: May 5, 1993 (series finale)
In an especially existential episode that found Bruce McGill playing God, time-traveling life solver Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) made a Christ-like sacrifice. The promise that Sam's ''next leap would be the leap home''? A lie. As much as we enjoyed Sam's adventures while they lasted, the final title card (''Dr. Sam Becket[t] never returned home.'') signaling the too-good doctor's purgatorial fate retroactively soured the series. Worst of all: Sam was in control of his leaps. In this light, he wasn't even Job — for Job was ultimately rewarded — he was a self-imposed Sisyphus. Oh boy... —Lanford Beard
Dallas
Aired: May 3, 1991 (original series finale)
The set-up: Broke, with nothing but a bottle of bourbon for cold comfort, J.R. (Larry Hagman) contemplates the meaning of life à la It's a Wonderful Life — but, instead of a tubby angel, there's Joel Grey playing the devil in a red suit. Now that everyone has forsaken him, maybe the world would be better off without J.R. Ewing? J.R. fingers the trigger of his pistol while his saintly brother Bobby enters Southfork. A gun shot fires, poor Bobby (Patrick Duffy) freezes and cries ''Oh my God!'' And so the long-running series — famous for its brilliant ''Who Shot J.R.?'' cliffhanger — left fans frustrated by the limp open-ended question of whether J.R. actually shot himself in the end. (Spoiler: He didn't.) The pay-off? None. At all. —Karen Valby
ALF
Aired: March 24, 1990 (series finale)
The alien sitcom's closer was packed with indignities. Business-wise, the show's 99th and final episode fell just short of reaching the ''magic number'' for syndication (though, obviously ALF nostalgics wouldn't be robbed of access to their favorite feline-craving furry friend, so the series has since been rebroadcast many times). Plot-wise, ALF was on his way to reunite with the denizens of Melmac when government drones swept in to take him away for experimentation. Since network brass hadn't officially called the cancellation at time of air, the last thing fans saw was a ''To Be Continued...'' title card. And, in fact, the story was eventually continued — six years later in a TV movie called Project ALF. No one should have to wait that long to know the fate of Gordon Shumway. —Lanford Beard
The Prisoner
Aired: Feb. 1, 1968 (series finale)
For 16 brilliant episodes, Patrick McGoohan's British agent — known only as Number Six — struggled against the mysterious forces who operated the mysterious Village for mysterious reasons. When viewers tuned in to the 17th and final episode, they understandably expected some of those mysteries to be resolved. But The Prisoner never really had a clear-cut narrative, and McGoohan — who wrote and directed the finale — went full-metaphor, delivering a surreal and soliloquy-heavy meditation on society and rebellion which also features a rousing rendition of ''Dem Bones,'' a gorilla mask, and a rocket launch. (Also, there's an extended use of The Beatles' ''All You Need Is Love.'') Practically everyone in Britain watched the finale — and pretty much no one was satisfied. (McGoohan later claimed, ''I had to go into hiding in the mountains for two weeks, until things calmed down.'') Despite perhaps being one of the richest and weirdest hours of television ever produced, The Prisoner set the template for frustrating sci-fi TV finales. —Darren Franich
Gilligan's Island
Aired: April 17, 1967 (series finale)
Another case of a too-little-too-late TV movie make-good (or three in the case of America's favorite pre-Survivor castaways). Instead of wrapping up the world's longest three-hour tour, this island-bound installment might as well have been any old episode, with unremarkable zaniness distracting from any actual plot momentum. It was barely worthy of a season ender, forget an unexpected series finale. —Lanford Beard