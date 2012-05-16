TV Finales: What to Expect This Weekend
''Celeb Apprentice,'' ''The Simpsons,'' ''Family Guy,'' ''Sherlock,'' and more begin summer break this weekend; our scouting reports
America's Funniest Home Videos (May 20, 7-8PM, ABC)
What the network says: In part one of the season finale, the countdown begins to determine which $100,000 winner will take home this year's grand prize. In part two of the season finale, the season's funniest video will take home this year's grand prize.
What we say The 22nd season of AFHV gave us episodes featuring tooth-pulls and Christmas catastrophes. Before it signs off for the summer, might we see a video of the Time cover toddler seeing his magazine debut for the first time? Could be kind of fun...
The Cleveland Show (May 20, 7:30-8PM, FOX)
What the network says: Roberta gives Cleveland Jr. a makeover, and his stylish new look gives him the confidence to approach Daisy (guest star Rashida Jones), a misfit who catches his attention. But when Daisy mistakes Cleveland Jr. for a woman, they decide to make a statement and go to the prom as a gay couple. Meanwhile, Cleveland's authority as his favorite snack food's ultimate expert is threatened by another fan.
What we say: It's still uncertain if Cleveland will be around next season, so if this finale becomes its last, we're glad it's going out in style.
Harry's Law (May 20, 8-9PM, NBC)
What the network says: Harry's (Kathy Bates) ex-husband is found dead with no one to claim the body, burdening her with planning the funeral which to her surprise stirs up more emotion than she anticipated. Meanwhile, with Tommy's (Chris McDonald) help, Harry agrees to represent a man publicly named a person of interest in the murder of his ex-wife. Elsewhere, Oliver (Mark Valley) tries to rope Cassie (Karen Olivo) into representing a student who is suing the Law School that denied her entrance because they practice affirmative action. Other romantic entanglements are tested when Adam (Nate Corddry) is pitted against Phoebe (Justine Lupe) after he takes on the case of a man fired for constantly popping his false teeth in and out of his mouth.
What we say: After EW's Ken Tucker called David E. Kelley's legal drama ''rather amazingly bad,'' we weren't too surprised to hear that NBC axed the show last week. At least we get to see the sublime Kathy Bates deal with an unexpected emotional development as her last act.
The Simpsons (May 20, 8-9PM, FOX)
What the network says: Lisa tries to reverse her status as one of the least popular girls in school by ghostwriting positive things about herself on the school blog. When her plan backfires, her social ranking plummets to a new low — until a psychic force tells Lady Gaga (guest-starring as herself) that Lisa needs her help. With Gaga's assistance, Lisa and the entire town of Springfield realize that being yourself is better than being like anyone else.
What we say: Gaga wears 18 outfits. Gaga kisses Marge. But will Gaga sing?
Bob's Burgers (May 20, 8:30-9PM, FOX)
What the network says: In the season 2 finale, Bob appears in a cooking segment on a local news morning program, but Gene (Eugene Mirman) steals the show when he crashes the set with a sasquatch mask.
What we say: What exactly is a sasquatch mask? And can you eat a burger with it on?
Sherlock (May 20, 8-9PM, PBS)
What the network says: The crime of the century is just a prelude for the unhinged criminal mastermind, Jim Moriarty (Andrew Scott, Lennon Naked), when he poses the diabolical and inescapable ''final problem'' to Sherlock.
What we say: Easy. Three weeks of Benedict Cumberbatch is simply not enough.
Army Wives (May 20, 9-10PM, Lifetime)
What the network says: Frank (Terry Serpico) questions his resolve as a soldier. Michael (Brian McNamara) is permanently promoted to Corps Commander and receives a third star. Audrey (Susan Lucci) tells Claudia Joy (Kim Delaney) she helped Michael get the promotion and demands payback. Roland (Sterling K. Brown) and Joan (Wendy Davis) grapple with David's desire to spend time with his biological father. Hector and Gloria fight about Gloria working, until the pending deployment inspires Hector to make a grand gesture. Claudia Joy prepares for her kidney transplant.
What we say: After fierce females Patti LuPone, Anna Chlumsky, and Kelli Williams guest starred this year, it seems only fitting the powerful Susan Lucci makes her return to round out the sixth season.
Celebrity Apprentice (May 20, 9-11PM, NBC)
What the network says: The finalists scramble to finish in time for their celebrity charity event, and for the first time ever, the two finalists must work together to make sure their variety show goes off without a hitch. With 10 Celebrities performing, it's the biggest finale event to date. In the end, Donald Trump makes his final decision, live — who will be fired, and who will become The Celebrity Apprentice. Boardroom advisors Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
What we say: The controversial, sometimes nude Aubrey O'Day finally got fired. Move out of the way, Arsenio Hall. Clay Aiken's coming through!
Family Guy (May 20, 9-10PM, FOX)
What the network says: Continuing a popular show tradition, Brian and Stewie respond to viewer mail. We meet a British version of the Griffins, Quahog is taken over by a famous comedian, and we get to see the world from Stewie's POV. Next, in the ''Internal Affairs'' episode, Peter encourages Joe (Patrick Warburton) to have a one-night stand with his attractive new partner (Anna Kendrick, Up in the Air) in order to even the score with Bonnie (Jennifer Tilly) for her own indiscretions. But when Bonnie finds out and threatens divorce, Lois (Alex Borstein) insists that Peter get them back together. Meanwhile, Peter has another run-in with the angry chicken which makes for yet another epic fight.
What we say: What will Peter and the angry chickens fight will be like this time? Do the British Griffiths hate Meg as much their American counterparts? Are Bonnie and Joe doomed?
Saturday Night Live (May 19, 11:30PM-1AM, NBC)
What the network says: Mick Jagger will host SNL's season finale on May 19. This will be the rock icon and multiple Grammy-award winner's first time as host and third appearance as musical guest.
What we say: Mick Jagger hosts, performs, and is flanked by the Foo Fighters and Arcade Fire. Only one thing left to say: Please, Lorne, please let <a href="
http://www.hulu.com/watch/272460/saturday-night-live-mick-and-mick">Jimmy Fallon cameo. Just let him point those fingers. That's
all.
Grimm (May 18, 9-10PM, NBC)
What the network says: As Nick (David Giuntoli) delves deeper into his life as a Grimm, a trail of grotesque murders reignites the search for the elusive gold coins. The arrival of a mysterious woman in black (guest star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) begins to get in the way of Nick and Hank's (Russell Hornsby) investigation as extra precautions have to be taken to ensure their safety. Meanwhile, Nick's ability to keep his true nature secret from Juliette (Bitsie Tulloch) comes to a tipping point.
What we say: Is Grimm going to go all gothic horror flick on us? And will Juliette really find out Nick's true identity?
Supernatural (May 18, 9-10PM, The CW)
What the network says: Dean and Sam prepare for battle with Dick Roman (guest star James Patrick Stuart). Dick's in the final phase of his plan and the Winchesters must team up with Castiel (guest star Misha Collins), Bobby (guest star Jim Beaver), Meg (guest star Rachel Miner) and Kevin (guest star Osric Chau), the prophet, to stop him. However, Dick is one of the smartest enemies they've ever faced so it's a mind game to see who can keep the upper hand.
What we say: James Patrick Harris, we love you, but we're really hoping this Supernatural super squad can finally get rid of your sinister Dick Roman.
Nikita (May 18, 8-9PM, The CW)
What the network says: Nikita and Michael invade Division in an attempt to capture Percy. Alex and Sean get caught in a deadly gunfire battle with the U.S. Marines and Ryan must convince the President of the United States not to destroy Division until he is sure Nikita and Michael are safely out of the building, but the President is eager to end Percy's reign. Meanwhile, Birkhoff asks Sonya (guest star Lyndie Greenwood) for help, and Nikita corners Percy in his office, but he pulls out one final trick that may cost her the battle.
What we say: Maggie Q told us that the finale would leave fans on pins and needles. Whether that's true of not, we can much more enjoy said sewing supplies with the recent announcement that the show will be back in the fall.
Shark Tank (May 18, 8-9PM, ABC)
What the network says: The Sharks start a feeding frenzy for a chance to go into the residential lock business with a man from Orlando, FL who invented a way to incorporate the common key into a mobile phone. Two fitness trainers from Medina, OH hope to convince the Sharks their home gym is better since it provides nitrogen gas-pressured resistance. A young man from Trophy Club, TX asks the Sharks to invest in his age-defying products that were inspired by his older girlfriend. A father from Charlotte, NC designed a 100 percent recycled sneaker and hopes to get a business deal that he can eventually pass on to his two young sons. Also, a follow-up on Daymond and Mark's Season 3 investment with Alashe Nelson from Miami, FL and his EZ VIP website — where you can buy VIP treatment at nightclubs and special events. Daymond introduces Alashe to Pit Bull, the international superstar who will endorse the business.
What we say: We got too wound up at the idea of combining our keychain with our mobile phone to read the other offers. An innovative idea, but not if we end up with a house key sticking out of our ear canal. Ouch.
Who Do You Think You Are (May 18, 8-9PM, NBC)
What the network says: Paula Deen lost both of her parents and has a lot of gaps in her family knowledge. A visit to her aunt in Albany, Georgia provides Paula with information that takes her back 150 years in her family's history. As she digs deeper into her heritage she uncovers her ancestor's political ties and his connection to a dark time in America's history. Further exploration reveals a heartbreaking event that deeply impacted her ancestors during the Civil War.
What we say: In the midst of a cliffhanger-riddled finale season, we'd love to see Food Network's Southern sweetheart get some answers about her political family's ancestry.
Missing (May 17, 8-9PM, ABC)
What the network says: In the thrilling conclusion to season 1, Becca faces her own inner demons in a way she never has before in a last ditch effort to save her son. Meanwhile, Suspect Zero tries to complete his sale.
What we say: When we recently spoke to star Keith Carradine about the Missing finale, he revealed that his character Michael ''figures out what's up, and who [he is], and where he fits into all of this.'' But with the recent news of the drama's cancellation, will we get all of our answers before the season bows?
30 Rock (May 17, 8:30-9PM, NBC)
What the network says: Determined to prove his marriage has survived Avery's kidnapping unscathed, Jack (Alec Baldwin) asks Liz (Fey) to officiate their vow renewal. Meanwhile, Criss (Marsden) tries to convince Liz that he's worth sticking around for. Tracy (Tracy Morgan) meets with Cornel West (guest star Cornel West) to discuss his influence as a black celebrity.
What we say: Just because Elizabeth Banks, Mary Steenburgen, and James Marsden are returning, 30 Rock, doesn't mean you can get away with not giving us any baby news for Liz before the summer.
Grey's Anatomy (May 17, 9-10PM, ABC)
What the network says: Faced with a life threatening situation, the doctors must fight to stay alive while trying to save the lives of their peers; Bailey and Ben make a decision regarding their relationship; and Teddy is presented with a tempting offer. Meanwhile, Richard plans a special dinner for the residents.
What we say: We know a big player won't live to the end of the finale, and before last week's episode, our money would have been on jobless April or increasingly sick Adele signing off. That was before we found out a plane filled with almost all of Seattle Grace's doctors crashed in the wilderness. Now? It doesn't even pay to theorize.
Person of Interest (May 17, 9-10PM, CBS)
What the network says: As the clock ticks down, Reese (Jim Caviezel) winds up trapped with his POI in the most heavily surveilled part of the city, forced to rely on the help of Finch (Michael Emerson), Carter (Taraji P. Henson) and Fusco (Kevin Chapman) to fend off the FBI, corrupt cops and a slew of old foes.
What we say: Michael Emerson told us that in addition to a giant cliffhanger, ''surprising, terrible things happen'' in the finale. We've no doubt the Machine will wreak all kinds of havoc, but we're just happy that Emerson's onscreen fiancée (and real life wife!) Carrie Preston won't be around to get caught in the middle of it.
The Mentalist (May 17, 10-11PM, CBS)
What the network says: After another failed attempt to defeat Red John, Patrick Jane (Simon Baker) hits rock bottom, finds a lover, and shoots one of his own.
What we say: Keep that pretty chin up, Patrick. Hopefully guest starring love interest Emmanuelle Chriqui will be there to provide some — ahem — support.
Scandal (May 17, 10-11PM, ABC)
What the network says: When Quinn finds herself in a tragic and compromising position, Olivia and the team rush to her side; all the while, a reluctant Cyrus must turn to Olivia when Billy Chambers makes an announcement that shakes Fitz's presidency to its' core.
What we say: We're pretty sure we'll still be reeling from a heart-wrenching Grey's Anatomy finale just moments before, so please, Shonda Rhimes, give us some sort of romantic resolution between Olivia and Fitz to ease the slow burn.