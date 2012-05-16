TV Finales: What to Expect This Weekend

What the network says: In part one of the season finale, the countdown begins to determine which $100,000 winner will take home this year's grand prize. In part two of the season finale, the season's funniest video will take home this year's grand prize.

What we say The 22nd season of AFHV gave us episodes featuring tooth-pulls and Christmas catastrophes. Before it signs off for the summer, might we see a video of the Time cover toddler seeing his magazine debut for the first time? Could be kind of fun...