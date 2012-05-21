TV Finales: What to Expect This Week

What the network says: Frankie and Mike are surprised to receive an invitation to Mike's brother Rusty's (Norm Macdonald) fast approaching wedding. But their surprise turns to panic when they discover that he has listed the Heck house as the site of the ceremony. Meanwhile, Axl and his friends decide to become their own bosses and set out to form their own company to garner summer jobs, and Brick is upset with Mike when he finally accepts an invitation to a fellow student's party but is not allowed to go because it falls on the same day as the wedding.

What we say: Eden Sher is loud and proud about her love for Norm Macdonald, and so are we. Even when he decides to get married after knowing his fiancé for only two weeks.