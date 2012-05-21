TV Finales: What to Expect This Week
''House,'' ''Glee,'' ''American Idol'' -- our scouting report of ten big series signing off for the summer (or forever)
American Idol (May 23, 8-10:07PM, FOX)
What the network says: The most anticipated night of the television season is finally here! On the second part of the two-night season finale, the top 12 reunite on the stage one last time before host Ryan Seacrest reveals the newest American Idol.
What we say: After Joshua Ledet's surprising exit last week, we're going with pretty-faced Jessica Sanchez for the win.
The Middle (May 23, 8-8:30PM, ABC)
What the network says: Frankie and Mike are surprised to receive an invitation to Mike's brother Rusty's (Norm Macdonald) fast approaching wedding. But their surprise turns to panic when they discover that he has listed the Heck house as the site of the ceremony. Meanwhile, Axl and his friends decide to become their own bosses and set out to form their own company to garner summer jobs, and Brick is upset with Mike when he finally accepts an invitation to a fellow student's party but is not allowed to go because it falls on the same day as the wedding.
What we say: Eden Sher is loud and proud about her love for Norm Macdonald, and so are we. Even when he decides to get married after knowing his fiancé for only two weeks.
Modern Family (May 23, 9-9:30PM, ABC)
What the network says: Mitch and Cam's quest to adopt another child has been an emotional roller coaster. Their latest ride has them bringing Gloria in tow as a translator, leaving Jay and Manny to look after Lily, who has a big dance recital coming up. Meanwhile, Claire and Phil have a proud parenting moment when they send Alex off to her first prom, but then that is quickly marred with Haley's shocking news of her future plans.
What we say: We can get over one kid leaving (Haley for college) if it means another one comes in (Mitch and Cam get their newly adopted baby).
Don't Trust the B---- (May 23, 9:30-10PM, ABC)
What the network says: Finally feeling like one of the popular kids, June is desperate to keep pace with Chloe and her partying ways. It's not an easy task, especially when Chloe's ''it girl'' lifestyle is so legendary that there's even a whole Japanese comic book series based on it! Meanwhile, James loses it when he discovers that Dean Cain's Dancing with the Stars dressing room is bigger than his.
What we say: June and Chloe can mindlessly bicker and sabotage all they want, as long as the show devotes at least 50 percent of the episode to the glorious James van der Beek (and his Beek Jeans), we'll keep ogling. No shame.
Revenge (May 23, 10-11PM, ABC)
What the network says: With the end in sight, Emily fearlessly pushes forward, closing in on the final phases of her plan for revenge, while the Graysons continue their downward spiral into the rabbit hole of self-destruction. But a big, explosive event leaves much hanging in the balance, courses are altered and even more is left in question.
What we say: Now that the white-haired man (played by the unflappable James Morrison) has captured Nolan, will Emily risk exposure by trying to save her only ally? Or will she be too distracted by her budding romance with Jack, who's grieving (as am I) over Sammy?
Law & Order: SVU (May 23, 10-11PM, NBC)
What the network says: An underage escort is found dead at a wild bachelor party, and Captain Cragen (Dann Florek) cautions his team to investigate with discretion, as there were several high-profile people at the scene. In their efforts to question a well-known leader in the New York escort world (guest star Peter Jacobson), Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Amaro (Danny Pino) encounter former SVU detective Brian Cassidy (Winters), who's been working undercover. With his help, the detectives dig deeper into a vicious power struggle between the two top escort businesses, but before the case is cracked, a shocking event threatens to destroy the life of one SVU squad member.
What we say: We were able to distract ourselves from the disappointing news that Christopher Meloni won't be returning on the season finale or next season by this gleaming white-on-white cast photo.
Awake (May 24, 10-11PM, NBC)
What the network says: The entire police force is hunting for Detective Britten (Jason Isaacs) as he relentlessly works to bring down the conspirators who tore his family apart. Britten trusts no one and time is running out as he gets closer to the truth. Bird (Steve Harris) and Detective Vega (Wilmer Valderrama) decide to help their struggling partner. When Britten's worlds begin to clash, it brings together the dueling psychiatrists, Dr. Lee (BD Wong) and Dr. Evans (Cherry Jones) in an unlikely debate that forces him to choose his path. Meanwhile, Captain Harper (guest star Laura Innes) is forced to face her truth.
What we say: We might have to say a permanent goodbye to Awake, but we can still say ''Hello to Jason Isaacs.''
House (May 21, 8-10PM, FOX)
What the network says: The special two-hour House series finale event kicks off with a one-hour retrospective special that will look back at this groundbreaking, seminal series and feature interviews with the series' stars and producers, special original content, and other surprises. Then, in the emotional series finale, directed by series creator and executive producer David Shore, treating a drug addict patient (guest star James LeGros, Mildred Pierce) results in House examining his life, his future, and his own personal demons.
What we say: We're not ready to clean House. Please don't let him die.
Glee (May 22, 9-10PM, FOX)
What the network says: In the season three finale, graduation is finally here, as McKinley High's class of 2012 looks to the past and present, while contemplating the future.
What we say: Admit it. You teared up when the New Directions finally won Nationals last week. For their big graduation, I'm expecting big waterworks mixed in with commencement performances. ''As we gooo on, we remember...'' Sorry. I'll stop.
Dancing With the Stars (May 22, 9-11PM, ABC)
What the network says: After 10 weeks of highly entertaining performances and phenomenal dancing, Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd, Katherine Jenkins and Mark Ballas, and William Levy and Cheryl Burke have proven they deserve to be in the finals. But only one couple will be crowned champions of Dancing with the Stars. In the two-hour season finale, the excitement will continue with a stunning opening number with the entire cast and the troupe. All of this season's eliminated couples will return to the ballroom to perform some of the most memorable routines, as well as a few new surprises, including special musical performances from Gladys Knight and Kelly Clarkson.
What we say: Will Katherine Jenkins sashay past Donald Driver and William Levy for the Mirrorball?!