TV Finales: What to Expect This Week (Part 1)

What the network says: Pt 1 — Grayson moves in with Jules after the hurricane damages his house, but the sudden togetherness makes them wonder if they're going to make the same mistakes in their upcoming marriage that they made in their past relationships. Meanwhile, Ellie and Laurie bicker about which of them is the sexiest, dragging Travis into the argument, and Jules and Bobby dare each other to a ''white shirt challenge'' — to see who can wear the same white shirt longer without spilling something on it.

Pt 2 — When Jules realizes that the cul-de-sac crew didn't celebrate Thanksgiving together, she decides to celebrate the holiday, even though it's spring. But the family spirit is shattered, in more ways than one, when Little Stan gets his hands on Big Carl and Jules questions Ellie's parenting skills. Meanwhile, Travis struggles to write Jules' wedding vows and asks Bobby and Laurie for help, and Grayson helps a nervous Andy practice for the annual pizza toss for candidates running for mayor.

What we say: Sit, back, relax, and enjoy the big wine-filled wedding, now that we know our penny-can-playing gang will be safe and sound at TBS.