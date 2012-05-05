TV Finales: What Ends This Week
From ''Two Broke Girls'' and ''Castle'' tonight to ''Desperate Housewives,'' ''Survivor,'' and more on Sunday: What the networks are teasing and what we foresee
Two Broke Girls (May 7, 8-9 p.m., CBS)
What the network says: Max (Kat Dennings) and Caroline (Beth Behrs) use Caroline's invite to a Manhattan gala as a means to meet Martha Stewart and present their cupcake business. Martha Stewart guest stars.
What we say: Max and Caroline's cupcake total has flatlined at $675 for the past three episodes...could Martha help spike it to $1,000 before the season's end?
Castle (May 7, 10-11 p.m., ABC)
What the network says: When the murder of an Army veteran puts Beckett on the trail of the man who shot her, Castle must decide how much he's willing to sacrifice to keep her safe. As secrets are revealed and feelings are put on the table, the lives of the detectives at the 12th precinct may never be the same.
What we say: Creator Andrew Marlowe told us that we can look forward to an interesting arc in Beckett and Castle's relationship next season, but in terms of the finale, what could possibly happen that would top last year's doozy of a cliffhanger?
Last Man Standing (May 8, 8-8:30 p.m., ABC)
What the network says: When Vanessa's sweet but flighty sister, April (Christina Moore), comes to visit, Mike knows she's only coming to ask for yet another loan. Mike would rather use any extra money they have to buy a tank so that he and Ed can take it to a junkyard to run over old cars and boats. Meanwhile, when Kristen and Kyle decide to break up, Kyle is more concerned with what Mike will think.
What we say: Robert Forster, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Mike Rowe, and Frankie Muniz were just some of the guest stars on the freshman series this year. Can Christina Moore, this season finale's guest star, live up to her predecessors?
The Voice (May 8, 8-10 p.m., NBC)
What the network says: It's the season finale of The Voice, where host Carson Daly will reveal who America has chosen to be the winner. Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton star as the celebrity panel of coaches.
What we say: Can crowd favorite Juliet take the crown? Does Adam still bear the brunt of America's wrath? Will Purrfect rush the stage when the winner is announced? And what kind of headpiece will Xtina be wearing?
New Girl (May 8, 9-9:30 p.m., FOX)
What the network says: When one of the roommates decides to move out of the loft, the gang makes an unexpected trip to the desert where Winston faces his fear of the dark, Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt's relationship reaches a turning point, and Jess and Nick square off with a coyote.
What we say: Will Nick and Caroline's relationship live to see another season? How much longer can Schmidt and Cece cope with his ''knotted wizard staff''?
Unforgettable (May 8, 10-11 p.m., CBS)
"What the network says: "On the trail of her sister's murderer, Carrie (Poppy Montgomery) returns to Syracuse, where the killer may have struck again.[BR]
"What we say: "Elias Koteas ("The Curious Case of Benjamin Button") guest stars as the purported killer of Carrie's sister. Here's hoping Carrie finally gets some closure before the long summer...
CSI (May 9, 10-11 p.m., CBS)
What the network says: When a friend of the sheriff becomes a prime suspect in his wife's brutal murder, the investigation's political fallout reveals the truth behind Russell's (Ted Danson) troubled history with Finlay (Elisabeth Shue). Also, an old foe of the CSIs resurfaces and threatens the team.
What we say: Elizabeth Harnois recently told us that this is ''one of the best finales [she's] ever read in [her] TV experience.'' That's high praise, but with the disturbing return of McKeen, could she be right?
The Big Bang Theory (May 10, 8-8:30 p.m., CBS)
What the network says: Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) makes his final preparations to launch into space.
What we say: We've endured Mrs. Wolowitz's voice for five long seasons. Could Howard and Bernadette's wedding give us a chance to finally see her face?
The Vampire Diaries (May 10, 8-9 p.m., THE CW)
What the network says: Determined to protect his sister, Jeremy makes a decision that will change everything. In the harsh reality of the present situation, Elena longs for simpler times when her parents, Grayson (guest star Jason MacDonald) and Miranda (guest star Erin Beute), and Aunt Jenna (guest star Sara Canning) were still alive and her biggest concern was her relationship with Matt. Stefan and Damon leave Mystic Falls together on a mission, but soon split up when Elena needs one of them. Caroline and Tyler are forced to make a life-changing decision. Finally, Bonnie makes a secret deal that has heartbreaking consequences.
What we say: Producer Julie Plec told us she cried while writing the finale wherein Elena finally chooses between Stefan and Damon, so the big question here is: whether we'll need one box of tissues or two.
The Office (May 10, 9-9:30 p.m., NBC)
What the network says: Andy (Ed Helms) returns to Dunder Mifflin as a janitor, harboring a secret plan. Dwight (Rainn Wilson) goes to great lengths to steal a DNA sample from Angela's (Angela Kinsey) baby in order to prove his paternity.
What we say: Robert California is leaving and Andy's returning, but what on earth is going to happen to Nellie?
The Secret Circle (May 10, 9-10 p.m., THE CW)
What the network says: After Faye is attacked by the Witch Hunters, Jake, Melissa and Adam set out to save her. Blackwell tells Cassie and Diana that the only way to stop the Witch Hunters is to use their Balcoin blood to unleash the Crystal Skull. Diana is reluctant, but Cassie convinces her it's the only way to help their friend, but she?ll need to tap into her dark magic to do it. Meanwhile, Dawn and Charles are faced with a new way to get their power back...but at a very big cost.
What we say: We finally learned why Diana and Cassie always had a strange connection, but will we find out what's really going on between Adam and Melissa?
Parks and Recreation (May 10, 9:30-10 p.m., NBC)
What the network says: It's election day in Pawnee, and Leslie (Amy Poehler) and Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd) are separated by a razor-thin margin. While everyone waits with Leslie for the race to be called, they ponder their futures, and their new opportunities.
What we say: Let's just say that if imbecilic Bobby wins the election, we wouldn't lose that much sleep over it if, and only if, it means we get to see Paul Rudd in Pawnee next season.
The Finder (May 11, 8-9 p.m., FOX)
What the network says: Series star Geoff Stults' brother, George (7th Heaven), plus Eric Roberts (Heroes, Crash), Annette O'Toole (Smallville), and John Ashton (Gone Baby Gone) guest-star in the season finale. When Walter's older brother Langston (guest star George Stults) comes to town, he lets Walter know their father (guest star Ashton) is dying and has asked that Walter visit him. As his dying wish, his father asks Walter to find his first love, Walter and Langston's mother (guest star O'Toole). Walter takes on the most important search of his life and battles obstacles which may prove to be insurmountable as his father's health rapidly declines. Meanwhile, Willa is being forced to marry Timo (guest star Toby Hemingway) by their Uncle Shadrack (guest star Roberts).
What we say: We'd talk more about the lovelorn search that will take place in the finale, but we got too excited when we heard Geoff and George Stults will reunite as on-screen brothers again.
Fringe (May 11, 9-10 p.m., FOX)
What the network says: In the climactic conclusion of the season 4 finale, the Fringe team is pushed to the breaking point as they desperately attempt to prevent a catastrophic event that threatens the lives of everyone.
What we say: The heart-wrenching, Emmy-worthy Walter/Walternate moment was tough enough to watch. What other havoc can David Robert Jones wreak?
CSI: NY (May 11, 9-10 p.m., CBS)
What the network says: When Mac (Gary Sinise) is shot, he finds himself in limbo as he fights for his life.
What we say: The series has yet to be renewed, so could Mac's gunshot wound turn deadly?
Blue Bloods (May 11, 10-11 p.m., CBS)
What the network says: Frank (Tom Selleck) races against the clock when he learns there's solid intel indicating a terrorist attack, but no indication of the place or means.
What we say: Parting for the summer is such sweet sorrow, so please, CBS, just pack in the close-ups of Tom Selleck to ease the pain.
Once Upon a Time (May 13, 8-9 p.m., ABC)
What the network says: Emma and Regina must team up in order to save Henry's life, and Prince Charming tries to escape from the Evil Queen's clutches to reunite with a fallen Snow White.
What we say: Writer Jane Espensen said of the finale: ''If you've ever said, 'Gee, I wish they would...' you'll see it.'' In that case, can we expect to see David and Mary Margaret getting together? Or Emma exposing Regina?
Survivor: One World (May 13, 8-10 p.m., CBS)
What the network says: In the two-hour season finale, the remaining castaways vie for the chance to be named Sole Survivor and take home the million-dollar grand prize.
What we say: Four words: KIM FOR THE WIN.
Desperate Housewives (May 13, 9-11 p.m., ABC)
What the network says: Trip begs Bree to come clean about Alejandro's murder when her trial begins to go south, Susan must break the news to the ladies that she's thinking of selling her house, Katherine Mayfair returns and offers Lynette an intriguing job opportunity, the ladies agree to take care of an ailing Mrs. McCluskey, and Renee's wedding could be put on hold when Ben is arrested and thrown in jail.
What we say: No one is quite ready to part with the Sunday stroll down Wisteria Lane. How will the Housewives say goodbye?!
Khloe and Lamar (May 13, 10-10:30 p.m., E!)
What the network says: Khloé's family urges her to take a DNA test to put an end to the rumors about who her father is. Lamar finally expresses the painful emotions that have been holding him back.
What we say: To cancel or not cancel? The reality show is taking a break after this year's finale, so it looks like we'll have to say goodbye to Khloe and Lamar in Dallas for the time being. Thank goodness we can still get our Kardashian power couple fix from Kanye and Kim.
Undercover Boss (May 13, 8-9 p.m., CBS)
What the network says: Jose Mas, the CEO of Mastec, one of the largest builders of telecommunication and energy systems in North America, goes undercover in his own company where he experiences a ''jolting'' revelation.
What we say: Mas may be the CEO, but his brother Jorge serves as chairman. Could the season finale turn into a family affair?
American Dad (May 13, 9:30-10 p.m., Fox)
What the network says: When Stan catches Steve (Scott Grimes) playing imaginary games with his toys, he decides to take his son down to Mexico to help him become a man. But the trip takes a turn for the worse when Stan and Steve are kidnapped by a drug cartel, and it's up to Steve to break himself and Stan out of captivity.
What we say: What better way to say adios to a seventh season than getting kidnapped south of the border? If this illicit rendezvous doesn't help Steve rise to the occasion, we're not sure what will.