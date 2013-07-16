TV at Comic-Con: 5 First Look Photos!
New images/scoop for ''Dracula,'' ''Arrow,'' ''Black Sails,'' ''Intelligence,'' ''Grimm''
Arrow
The CW's superhero saga wrapped up its first season with — quite literally — an earth-shattering finale, and the tremors will still be felt in season 2. The gang's go-to hideaway, which was damaged by the earthquake, will get a new look after Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) decides to renovate. ''It was in desperate need of some repair,'' says exec producer Marc Guggenheim. Don't be fooled by the 3-D printer and other trendy toys; Guggenheim says all the additions to Arrow's HQ will be realistic: ''I don't want people to get the impression that it's sci-fi. This remains true to the dark, grungy aesthetic of the lair.'' —Nuzhat Naoreen
Get more inside dish about Arrow season 2 in Nuzhat's Inside TV post.
Dracula
Who doesn't want to see the broodingly sexy Jonathan Rhys Meyers vamp it up? NBC's new take on Bram Stoker's classic has a fair share of diversions from Stoker's text. One of the biggest twists? Dracula works alongside Van Helsing (played by The River?s Thomas Kretschmann). Reveals executive producer Tony Krantz, ''They've partnered up to fight a bigger bad, which is called The Order of the Dragon, a secret organization. This is an order of right-wing zealots who cursed Dracula and turned him into a vampire years ago. We flash forward to today to Victorian England where Dracula has assumed the alter ego of an American inventor by the name of Alexander Grayson. He has come to England to essentially avenge the fact that he was turned into a monster years ago.'' Sums up Krantz, ''This is not your grandmother's Dracula.'' —Tim Stack
Learn more about Dracula in Tim's Inside TV post.
Black Sails
The swashbucklers on Black Sails are not interested in perpetuating pirate stereotypes. The upcoming Starz drama, exec-produced by Transformers director Michael Bay, centers on a cutthroat captain (Toby Stephens) and his crew and promises plenty of high-seas adventure — but no clichés. ''It is hopefully a look into a pirate world that I don't think we've ever seen before,'' says showrunner Jonathan Steinberg. ''We want it to be a show that has really epic scope and a show that does big action, but at the same time it's a show about people who have found this common ground. They may not agree on much, but they agree they don't belong in the system.'' —Nuzhat Naoreen
Learn more about Black Sails in Nuzhat's Inside TV post.
Intelligence
Former Delta Force hero Gabriel (Josh Holloway) is implanted with an advanced microchip that allows him to tap into the global information grid as he helps protect the U.S. from all sorts of enemies. Secret Service agent Riley Neal (Meghan Ory) has the job of guarding our country's ''most powerful, most valuable weapon'' — who just happens to be a tad reckless. ''If his goal is 90 percent to save the world and 10 percent to save himself, hers is 90 percent to keep him alive and 10 percent to save the world," says exec producer Michael Seitzman. ''So therein lies a central conflict between them.'' —Dan Snierson
Learn more about Intelligence in Dan's Inside TV post.
Grimm
What will become of Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) in season 3 now that the demon-slaying police detective has been turned into a zombie? Fans attending this year's Comic-Con panel in San Diego are (un)dying to know. Yeah, we went there. —Tim Stack
6
For more inside info on San Diego Comic-Con 2013, pick up a copy of EW on newsstands or buy the issue here.