TV at Comic-Con: 5 First Look Photos!

The CW's superhero saga wrapped up its first season with — quite literally — an earth-shattering finale, and the tremors will still be felt in season 2. The gang's go-to hideaway, which was damaged by the earthquake, will get a new look after Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) decides to renovate. ''It was in desperate need of some repair,'' says exec producer Marc Guggenheim. Don't be fooled by the 3-D printer and other trendy toys; Guggenheim says all the additions to Arrow's HQ will be realistic: ''I don't want people to get the impression that it's sci-fi. This remains true to the dark, grungy aesthetic of the lair.'' —Nuzhat Naoreen

