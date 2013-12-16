TV in 2013: YOUR 25 Most-Commented Episodes
''Survivor'' to ''Idol,'' ''Breaking Bad'' to ''Bachelorette,'' recaps that got you buzzing
25. American Idol, ''Less Than Perfect''
Season 12, episode 35
Number of comments: 745*
What got you talking? On Top 3 elimination night, just hours after longtime judge Randy Jackson announced his departure from the series, presumptive finalist Angie Miller (center left) was sent home. This unexpected ouster cleared the path for a showdown between Kree Harrison and eventual winner Candice Glover.
*As of Dec. 16, 2013
24. The Bachelorette, ''Island of Misfit Boys''
Season 9, episode 7
Number of comments: 747
What got you talking? Five men remained, vying for the heart of Desiree Hartsock during an island adventure to Madeira, Portugal. All but one professed their love to her — well?all but one named Brooks, who became an unwitting prisoner to a love-is-a-marathon metaphor we're not sure he ever fully understood. The ramifications of this metaphor mayhem would be felt 3 episodes later (keep clicking for that).
23. The Bachelor, ''Tierrarist Attack''
Season 17, episode 4
Number of comments: 756
What got you talking? An innocent roller derby date went terribly wrong for Sean's ''ladies.'' Tierra (left) is THE WORST. Plus a Pretty Woman-style shopping date!
22. Breaking Bad, ''And They All (Sort of) Lived Happily Ever After''
Season 5, episode 16
Number of comments: 784
What got you talking? Bad's series finale, ''Felina,'' was obsessively anticipated, leading to 10.3 million viewers, a whole lot of chatter, and an uptick in sales for a 42-year-old song (Badfinger's ''Baby Blue''). Spoiler Alert: You're going to see more of the series final-season eps on this list. So make like Jesse Pinkman and put the pedal to the metal and go on to the next slide, bitch!
21. The Walking Dead, ''Pretty Little Pliers''
Season 3, episode 16
Number of comments: 791
What got you talking? The season 3 finale featured a knock-down-drag-out fight between Rick's prison denizens and the Governor's unwitting captives at the Woodbury settlement. It also left you feeling pretty underwhelmed.
20. The Bachelorette, ''Das Booted''
Season 17, episode 5
Number of comments: 793
What got you talking? During a jaunt to Munich, two of Des's suitors turned a two-on-one date into a suuuuuper-uncomfortable showdown as lawyer Michael (center) turned bulldog to expose fame-hungry single dad Ben (left). Ben, who had been generally despised by the other guys, had this to say to producers in his exit interview: ''You guys better be really f---ing careful about who makes it to the end, you're not gonna have a Bachelor. You guys missed out, the single dad from Texas? Hi Hollywood! [waves] I'm gonna have fun on my last night in Munich, where we getting drunk tonight? How long do I have to wait to be seen in public with somebody because I don't want to have to wait.'' Stay classy, Ben.
19. The Bachelor, ''Sibling Rivalry''
Season 17, episode 8
Number of comments: 805
What got you talking? Desiree's hometown date turned into the kiss of death for her prospects with Sean when Des's brother got way too intense and called the wholesome Bachelor a ''playboy.'' As you've seen in previous slides, though, it did seal the deal for the bridal consultant to become the Bachelorette and take lots of incredibly uncomfortable trips around the globe with guys with questionable intentions. Everybody wins (especially recap commenters)!
18. The Bachelor, ''Northern Exposure''
Season 17, episode 6
Number of comments: 815
What got you talking? For the love of running eyeliner, the Tierrarist struck again! This time during a Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Louise that left her in need of emergency medical attention. The tiny terror's histrionics still weren't enough to convince Sean to give her a one-way ticket back to Munchkinland.
17. The Voice, ''This Cut Is the Deepest''
Season 4, episode 21
Number of comments: 824
What got you talking? The first shock elimination of the Shakira-Usher Voice diversion sent frontrunners Sarah Simmons and Judith Hill back to busking and ignited much debate over whether the Swon brothers and Sasha Allen deserved to continue in the competition.
16. Dancing With the Stars, ''A Little Party Never Killed Nobody''
Season 17, episode 1
Number of comments: 831
What got you talking? Former Glee diva and eventual DWTS winner Amber Riley came out of the gate strong in the season 17 premiere, but there was plenty to talk about as a new batch of ''Stars'' — including Elizabeth Berkley, Jack Osbourne, Valerie Harper, Bill Nye, and Snooki — competed for the Coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
15. The Bachelorette, ''Home Is Where the Start Is''
Season 9, episode 8
Number of comments: 832
What got you talking? Another ill-conceived attempt at love, another set of hometown dates! Comments flowed like champagne in the Fantasy Suite, even as Des first admitted she'd already basically made up her mind about which suitor she preferred over the others. Start bracing for the devastation. But first! On to happier(ish) times?
14. The Bachelorette, ''Truth Bomb''
Season 9, episode 6
Number of comments: 840
What got you talking? A journey to Barcelona unearthed another Bachelor wannabe in James, but the Jersey Shore knock-off eked his way through two cringe-inducing conversations with Des before she decided to say goodbye. You know who was also eliminated that night? Juan Pablo, the man who would actually become the next Bachelor. Sweet, sweet irony.
13. The Bachelor, ''Thai Breaker''
Season 17, episode 9
Number of comments: 873
What got you talking? Fantasy Suite time, y'all! Sure, maybe that concept was a little less interesting with a born-again virgin for a Bachelor, but when the soon-to-be-gone girl took her time in the FS to describe the engagement ring he should eventually buy her, you can't say it was all boring. Thanks for sharing your feelings, AshLee, buh-bye now.
12. Survivor, ''No Love Lost''
Season 26, episode 13
Number of comments: 879
What got you talking? A win that was really a curse, a genuine act of sacrifice, a shameless double-cross, and an unfortunate elimination. Farewell, Brenda, you were neither snake not rat enough to win Survivor: Blood vs. Water.
11. The Bachelor, ''Whose Lie is it Anyway?''
Season 17, episode 10
Number of comments: 887
What got you talking? The requisite ''Women Tell All'' episode welcomed back the Tierrarist and saw AshLee give Sean a piece of her mind for leading her on. Both were ultra-divisive, comment-baiting goodness.
10. The Bachelorette, ''The Blindside''
Season 9, episode 10
Number of comments: 945
What got you talking? Everyone who has reached the finish line in the love marathon, step forward. Not so fast, Desiree Hartsock! In what may have been the Bachelor franchise's most heartbreaking episode ever, Brooks told Des he just wasn't feelin' it. As they both cried like little girls, we were left wondering how there could possibly a happy ending to this story. Given that there were nearly 40 percent less comments for the next episode, many of you might not have tuned back in to find out.
9. Breaking Bad, ''All The King's Money Couldn't Put Walt's Family Back Together Again''
Season 5, episode 14
Number of comments: 1,028
What got you talking? Haaaaaaaaaaaaank! Nooooooooooo!
8. The Bachelor, ''Too Close for Comfort''
Season 17, episode 11
Number of comments: 1,029
What got you talking? The nuptials will be televised! Sean chose Catherine over Lindsay, and the debates began in earnest over whether he made the right decision. For those who were happy, the showmancers' consequent ''Save the Date'' card and wedding invitation have since confirmed the couple's awesomeness.
7. Survivor, ''Tears, Beers, and Fears''
Season 26, episode 11
Number of comments: 1,030
What got you talking? A bold move. A fatal move. After Fans vs. Favorites' Malcolm handed over his immunity idol to ally Eddie the week before (keep clicking for more on that), the pretty boy was voted out of the game.
6. Breaking Bad, ''I Buried My Heart at To'hajiilee''
Season 5, episode 13
Number of comments: 1,119
What got you talking? Two estranged allies (Walt and Jesse) trying to take each other down, resulting in a climactic desert showdown that left several characters' lives in the balance. What's not to talk about?
5. Survivor, ''A Finale You Can Sink Your Teeth Into''
Season 26, episode 14
Number of comments: 1,152
What got you talking? Cochran's Caramoan win was a major rallying point since he was considered a long shot to make it far on Fans vs. Favorites. Still, he flew mostly under the radar, never earned a single vote, and came out the other side the rightful victor. Who else won in this recap? EW's own Dalton Ross, whom commenter Boobsy Verginalotta deemed a ''sweet, sweet hairless honey bear.''
4. Dexter, ''Our Take on That Shocking, Strange Ending''
Season 8, episode 12
Number of comments: 1,154
What got you talking? After a less-than-beloved final season, Dexter managed to stick the landing — well, for some of the people some of the time, at least. Diehards came out in droves to weigh in on the final verdict for the Miami vigilante. Some praised its bizarrely...lumberjack-y ending note. Others were enraged. And everyone made their opinion heard (at least once).
3. Survivor, ''The Meltdown Everyone Saw Coming''
Season 26, episode 5
Number of comments: 1,224
What got you talking? The recap title says it all. Brandon Hantz's epic, sadly foreseeable Caramoan breakdown was fodder for many surprisingly weighty discussions in days after.
2. Game of Thrones, ''The Red Wedding''
Season 3, episode 9
Number of comments: 1,339
What got you talking? Again, the recap title says it all. If you haven't extensively discussed, dissected, and repeat-viewed GoT's Red Wedding by now, what have you been doing these past six months?
1. Survivor, ''Stealth Was Him''
Season 26, episode 10
Number of comments: 1,397
What got you talking? Remember the No. 7 most-commented episode? Well, this episode was where it all started, setting up Malcolm's downfall with maybe the craziest Tribal Council in Survivor history. Oh, but that wasn't all! Dawn had a mini-meltdown after losing her false teeth (for about five minutes). And, ultimately, Stealth R Us alliance ringleader Phillip sealed his own fate by deciding to sit out an immunity challenge to avoid dredging up childhood trauma. Fair enough, Phillip, but you're still going home.