Tupac Through the Years
Ron Galella/WireImage; Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Tupac Shakur With Flavor Flav at the American Music Awards on January 30, 1989
Clarence Gatson/Gado/Getty Images
Tupac Shakur With Spice 1 at KMEL Summer Jam in Mountain View, Calif. on August 1, 1992
Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect
Tupac Shakur in New York in 1993
Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Tupac Shakur with Rosie Perez at the Seventh Annual Soul Train Music Awards on March 9, 1993
Ron Galella/WireImage
Tupac Shakur With Janet Jackson on the Set of Poetic Justice in 1993
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Tupac Shakur at the Premiere of Poetic Justice on July 21, 1993
Ron Galella/WireImage
Tupac Shakur Performing at the Palladium in New York on July 23, 1993
Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Tupac Shakur at the First Annual Minority Motion Picture Awards on September 10, 1993
Ron Galella/WireImage
Tupac Shakur Performing in Chicago in March 1994
Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Tupac Shakur at Club USA in March 1994
Steve Eichner/WireImage
Tupac Shakur Performing at the Mecca Arena in Milwaukee, Wisc. in 1994
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Tupac Shakur on September 1, 1994
Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Tupac Shakur at the Fashion Week Finale Party at Club Expo on November 6, 1994
John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Tupac Shakur at the Premiere of I Like It Like That on November 13, 1994
Ron Galella/WireImage
Tupac Shakur Filming Bullet With Mickey Rourke in 1996
Richard Blanshard/Getty Images
Tupac Shakur with M.C. Hammer and Snoop Dogg at the 23rd Annual American Music Awards on January 29, 1996
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Tupac Shakur With Kiss at the 38th Grammy Awards on February 28, 1996
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Tupac Shakur With Stephen Baldwin in 1996
Barry King/WireImage
Tupac Shakur at the 10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on March 29, 1996
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Tupac Shakur With Snoop Dogg and MC Hammer in Los Angeles on August 15, 1996
Frank Wiese/AP
Tupac Shakur With Snoop Dogg at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 4, 1996
Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
Tupac Shakur With Carl Lewis at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 4, 1996
Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
Tupac Shakur With Jada Pinkett in 1996
Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
Tupac Shakur in Gridlock'd With Tim Roth
Gramercy Pictures/Getty Images
Tupac Shakur in Gang Related With Jim Belushi
Orion/Getty Images
