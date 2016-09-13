Tupac Through the Years

Born on June 16, 1971 in New York City, Tupac Shakur died on September 13, 1996 after being shot. The late rapper released four studio albums during his too-short lifetime, earning acclaim for such singles as “Dear Mama,” “California Love,” and “How Do U Want It.” Tupac’s legacy has lived on decades after his death thanks to posthumous releases and the impact of his artistry. See photos of him through the years, ahead.