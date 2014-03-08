'True Detective': Let's Cast Season 2
How do you follow Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson? Dream pairs we think could pull it off
Ryan Gosling and Denzel Washington
Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington | The star of Drive takes a Training Day .
Credit: Richard Foreman; Robert Zuckerman
The star of Drive takes a Training Day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Laurence Fishburne and Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson, Laurence Fishburne | Great actors — and it would be education for all the people who've been confusing them all these years.
Credit: James Dittiger; Brooke Palmer/NBC
Great actors — and it would be education for all the people who've been confusing them all these years.
Val Kilmer and Michael Keaton
Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton | Both ex-Batmen, both bats--- crazy onscreen.
Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images; Matt Carr/Getty Images
Both ex-Batmen, both bats--- crazy onscreen.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alexandra Daddario and Michelle Monaghan
Ladies? It's your turn (to sleep around and do a bunch of blow).
Credit: Melissa Moseley; Trae Patton/NBC
Ladies? It's your turn (to sleep around and do a bunch of blow).
Advertisement
John Goodman and Jeff Bridges
This pairing would really tie the show together.
This pairing would really tie the show together.
Werner Herzog and Morgan Freeman
The narration alone would be awesome.
The narration alone would be awesome.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meryl Streep and Meryl Streep
The ultimate acting challenge.
Credit: Claire Folger
The ultimate acting challenge.
Advertisement
Shia LaBeouf and Buckethead
What's better than a masked killer? Masked cops!
Credit: Getty Images/Gallo Images; Luca Teuchmann/WireImage; WireImage
What's better than a masked killer? Masked cops!
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey
They're so good we just want them back again.
Credit: Everett Collection
They're so good we just want them back again.
Advertisement