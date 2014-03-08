'True Detective': Let's Cast Season 2

How do you follow Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson? Dream pairs we think could pull it off

By Clark Collis March 07, 2014 at 09:00 PM EST

1 of 9

Ryan Gosling and Denzel Washington

Credit: Richard Foreman; Robert Zuckerman

The star of Drive takes a Training Day.

2 of 9

Laurence Fishburne and Samuel L. Jackson

Credit: James Dittiger; Brooke Palmer/NBC

Great actors — and it would be education for all the people who've been confusing them all these years.

3 of 9

Val Kilmer and Michael Keaton

Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images; Matt Carr/Getty Images

Both ex-Batmen, both bats--- crazy onscreen.

4 of 9

Alexandra Daddario and Michelle Monaghan

Credit: Melissa Moseley; Trae Patton/NBC

Ladies? It's your turn (to sleep around and do a bunch of blow).

5 of 9

John Goodman and Jeff Bridges

This pairing would really tie the show together.

6 of 9

Werner Herzog and Morgan Freeman

The narration alone would be awesome.

7 of 9

Meryl Streep and Meryl Streep

Credit: Claire Folger

The ultimate acting challenge.

8 of 9

Shia LaBeouf and Buckethead

Credit: Getty Images/Gallo Images; Luca Teuchmann/WireImage; WireImage

What's better than a masked killer? Masked cops!

9 of 9

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey

Credit: Everett Collection

They're so good we just want them back again.

