'True Blood': Where We Left Off
It's been a while since we were last in Bon Temps; here's a refresher before season 5 starts on Sunday
Lafayette (Nelsan Ellis) is a medium, and Jesus (Kevin Alejandro) is dead
Season 4 revolved largely around Antonia (Paola Turbay), a witch seeking revenge for brutality done to her some 400 years ago by vampires. She found a kindred spirit in modern witch Marnie (Fiona Shaw), who became her vessel, and together they tried another Resurrection — a spell that makes vampires want to walk into the sun, where they'll burn.
Even after vampire Eric (Alexander Skarsgard) ripped Marnie's heart out, Marnie herself was not ready to admit defeat. Her spirit forced its way into Lafayette's body so she could threaten to mutilate it until brujo Jesus agreed to give her his dark magic. She stabbed Jesus in the heart, licked the blood off the knife, and it was hers. On Halloween, the day the veil between the living and the dead is the thinnest, she tried to burn shirtless vampire Bill (Stephen Moyer) and Eric at the stake, but Lafayette's cousin Tara (Rutina Wesley), telepathic barmaid/part fairy Sookie (Anna Paquin), and Wiccan waitress Holly (Lauren Bowles) showed up in time to call forth other spirits to help stop her. Sookie's dead Gran (Lois Smith) pulled Marnie out of Lafayette's body, and Antonia finally got through to her: Marnie can leave this world and have peace, but Bill and Eric never will.
Sookie chose neither Bill nor Eric
Having slowly started a steamy sexual relationship with earnest Eric, who'd been stripped of his memory by Antonia/Marnie early on in season 4, Sookie was unsure what to do when Eric was his badass self again. On Halloween, Gran told Sookie she did know what to do, and being alone was nothing to be afraid of. Sookie let Bill and Eric drink from her wrists to heal from Marnie's attack and told them she can't imagine a world without either of them in it. But no matter who she chooses, someone she loves gets hurt. Bill told her he just wants her to be happy, and if that means being with Eric, then they have his blessing. She told Bill she forgave him for deceiving her when they first met and that she believes he did genuinely love her as much as she loved him.
Eric thought that meant she was choosing him, but while she admitted that a part of her had always wanted him and their time together was unforgettable, she said it was over.
Jason (Ryan Kwanten) and Jessica (Deborah Ann Woll) are sleeping together
After a year of living together, vampire Jessica realized she wasn't ready to be in a monogamous relationship with human Hoyt (Jim Parrack), and she broke up with him. He did not take it well. Jessica had fed Jason, Sookie's human brother, her blood to save him after he escaped his girlfriend Crystal's (Lindsay Pulsipher) werepanther pack — which had used him as a stud — and he was having sexual dreams about Jessica. Eventually, they had sex for real in the bed of his truck, and again on his couch on Halloween after Jason came clean to Hoyt about sleeping with Jessica. (Again, Hoyt did not take it well.) Not wanting to hurt Jason as she'd hurt Hoyt, Jessica told Jason she doesn't want to be his girlfriend and she doesn't want to drink his blood because she's not ready to be that intimate with him. Last we saw her, she'd left his place to feed. Thinking she'd come back, Jason opened his door to find Rev. Steve Newlin (Michael McMillian), former leader of the anti-vampire Fellowship of the Sun, sporting new fangs.
Sam (Sam Trammell) has pissed off the Shreveport werewolves
Sam has a new lady love, shapeshifter/skinwalker Luna (Janina Gavankar), who has a daughter with Marcus (Dan Buran), jealous pack leader of the Shreveport werewolves. Marcus and members of his pack had kicked Sam's ass — only it was actually Tommy (Marshall Allman), Sam's skinwalker brother, who later died after friendly werewolf Alcide (Joe Manganiello) had brought him to Sam. Marcus eventually kidnapped his daughter, Emma (Chloe Noelle), and wanted Alcide's unstable werewolf lover Debbie (Brit Morgan) to run away with them. Sam fought Marcus but let him live. When Marcus drew a gun on Sam, Alcide killed Marcus. Last we saw Sam, he was facing down a werewolf, presumably from Shreveport.
Alcide asked Sookie to choose him
Alcide told Sookie that Debbie was out of his life, and he was done with the drama — he wanted Sookie to be done with it, too. She said she couldn't change who she loves. He told her to try harder. People say follow your heart, but maybe theirs can't be trusted...
Tara has a hole in her head
A pissed-off Debbie showed up at Sookie's house with a shotgun, and Tara jumped between the gun and Sookie. She was hit in the head and lost a lot of blood. The final shot of the season 4 finale was of Sookie cradling Tara and calling for help.
Andy Bellefleur (Chris Bauer) is off V and into Holly
Having developed an addiction to V (vampire blood) because he believed it made him a better man and sheriff, Andy finally got clean after his cousin Terry (Todd Lowe) gave him some tough love. Terry left Andy in the woods, where Andy had sex with a fairy named Maurella. (We've yet to see those consequences.) In the season 4 finale, he apologized to Holly for his behavior on their first date, and admitted he was going through V withdrawal at the time. He told her he was sober and lonely and could be good to someone if she let him. Having just saved Bill and Eric from their Halloween run-in with Marnie, all Holly was interested in was a hug — which Andy gave her.
Arlene (Carrie Preston) is now scared of Terry
On Halloween, Arlene was visited by the spirit of her late, murderous ex René (Michael Raymond James), who warned her that Terry is ''bringing trouble of the worst kind.'' René said he's met the ghosts of his past, and ''they ain't gonna rest forever.... Run.'' It's probably not a coincidence that Terry's old Marine buddy, Sgt. Patrick Devins (Scott Foley), had just shown up in Bon Temps for a visit.
Pam (Kristin Bauer van Straten) is ''so over Sookie and her precious fairy vagina and her unbelievably stupid name''
Pam has long felt like she's losing Eric, her maker with whom she's been with for more than 100 years, to Sookie. And in the season 4 finale, she may have reached her breaking point: Last we saw her, she was crumpled on the floor, sobbing and allowing Ginger (Tara Buck), a human barmaid at Eric's bar, Fangtasia, to comfort her.
Russell Edgington (Denis O'Hare) is no longer in his cement grave
The former King of Mississippi, Russell, went insane after Eric murdered his lover, Talbot (Theo Alexander), in season 3. Talbot's murder was retribution for the long-ago slaughter of Eric's human family. Now Russell wages war on Eric, Bill, and the Authority (the governing body of vampires). After drinking Sookie's fairy blood, which allows vampires to temporarily walk safely in the sun, Russell was supposed to burn. But instead, he was silvered and put in a cement grave at one of Alcide's construction sites. In the season 4 finale, Alcide was called to the location, now a parking garage, and found a large hole but no Russell.
Nan (Jessica Tuck) is dead, and there'll be a new Authority in town
Having been fired from the American Vampire League and the Authority, Nan was supposed to deliver the true death to Bill and Eric as her final act. But she knew once she did, she'd be next. Instead, she brought guards to Bill's mansion and tried blackmailing them into joining forces with her against the Authority — in exchange for her keeping quiet about Sookie being a fairy. Eric beheaded her guards in one swift movement, and Bill staked her. ''What a bitch,'' Eric said. This makes way for Christopher Meloni to join the show as Roman, head of the Authority, who masterminded the coming-out-of-the-coffin movement and wants vampires and humans to coexist peacefully.