'True Blood': Where We Left Off

Season 4 revolved largely around Antonia (Paola Turbay), a witch seeking revenge for brutality done to her some 400 years ago by vampires. She found a kindred spirit in modern witch Marnie (Fiona Shaw), who became her vessel, and together they tried another Resurrection — a spell that makes vampires want to walk into the sun, where they'll burn.

Even after vampire Eric (Alexander Skarsgard) ripped Marnie's heart out, Marnie herself was not ready to admit defeat. Her spirit forced its way into Lafayette's body so she could threaten to mutilate it until brujo Jesus agreed to give her his dark magic. She stabbed Jesus in the heart, licked the blood off the knife, and it was hers. On Halloween, the day the veil between the living and the dead is the thinnest, she tried to burn shirtless vampire Bill (Stephen Moyer) and Eric at the stake, but Lafayette's cousin Tara (Rutina Wesley), telepathic barmaid/part fairy Sookie (Anna Paquin), and Wiccan waitress Holly (Lauren Bowles) showed up in time to call forth other spirits to help stop her. Sookie's dead Gran (Lois Smith) pulled Marnie out of Lafayette's body, and Antonia finally got through to her: Marnie can leave this world and have peace, but Bill and Eric never will.