'True Blood': Season 6 Pics!
Rejoin Sookie, Bill, Eric, Alcide, and the rest of the gang in Bon Temps -- and meet this season's new additions
Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin)
Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer)
Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer)
Credit: HBO
Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård)
Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alcide Herveaux (Joe Manganiello)
Alcide Herveaux (Joe Manganiello)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Niall (Rutger Hauer)
Niall (Rutger Hauer)
Credit: HBO
Ben (Rob Kazinsky)
Ben (Rob Kazinsky)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nicole Wright (Jurnee Smollett-Bell)
Nicole Wright (Jurnee Smollett-Bell)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Governor Truman Burrell (Arliss Howard)
Governor Truman Burrell (Arliss Howard)
Credit: HBO
Willa Burrell (Amelia Rose Blaire)
Willa Burrell (Amelia Rose Blaire)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pam De Beaufort (Kristin Bauer van Straten)
Pam De Beaufort (Kristin Bauer van Straten)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jason Stackhouse (Ryan Kwanten)
Jason Stackhouse (Ryan Kwanten)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Jessica Hamby (Deborah Ann Woll)
Jessica Hamby (Deborah Ann Woll)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tara Thornton (Rutina Wesley)
Tara Thornton (Rutina Wesley)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lafayette Reynolds (Nelsan Ellis)
Lafayette Reynolds (Nelsan Ellis)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Sam Merlotte (Sam Trammell)
Sam Merlotte (Sam Trammell)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rev. Steve Newlin (Michael McMillian)
Rev. Steve Newlin (Michael McMillian)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arlene and Terry Bellefleur (Carrie Preston and Todd Lowe)
Arlene and Terry Bellefleur (Carrie Preston and Todd Lowe)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Holly Cleary (Lauren Bowles) and Andy Bellefleur (Chris Bauer)
Holly Cleary (Lauren Bowles) and Andy Bellefleur (Chris Bauer)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rikki (Kelly Overton)
Rikki (Kelly Overton)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jason and Sookie Stackhouse (Ryan Kwanten and Anna Paquin)
Jason and Sookie Stackhouse (Ryan Kwanten and Anna Paquin)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård) and Pam De Beaufort (Kristin Bauer van Straten)
Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård) and Pam De Beaufort (Kristin Bauer van Straten)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tara Thornton (Rutina Wesley), Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), and Nora Gainesborough (Lucy Griffiths)
Tara Thornton (Rutina Wesley), Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), and Nora Gainesborough (Lucy Griffiths)
Credit: HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement