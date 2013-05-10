'True Blood': Season 6 Pics!

Rejoin Sookie, Bill, Eric, Alcide, and the rest of the gang in Bon Temps -- and meet this season's new additions

By EW Staff May 10, 2013 at 07:00 PM EDT

Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin)

Credit: HBO
Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer)

Credit: HBO

3 of 22

Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård)

Credit: HBO
Alcide Herveaux (Joe Manganiello)

Credit: HBO
Niall (Rutger Hauer)

Credit: HBO

Ben (Rob Kazinsky)

Credit: HBO
Nicole Wright (Jurnee Smollett-Bell)

Credit: HBO
Governor Truman Burrell (Arliss Howard)

Credit: HBO
Willa Burrell (Amelia Rose Blaire)

Credit: HBO
Pam De Beaufort (Kristin Bauer van Straten)

Credit: HBO
Jason Stackhouse (Ryan Kwanten)

Credit: HBO
Jessica Hamby (Deborah Ann Woll)

Credit: HBO
Tara Thornton (Rutina Wesley)

Credit: HBO
Lafayette Reynolds (Nelsan Ellis)

Credit: HBO
Sam Merlotte (Sam Trammell)

Credit: HBO
Rev. Steve Newlin (Michael McMillian)

Credit: HBO
Arlene and Terry Bellefleur (Carrie Preston and Todd Lowe)

Credit: HBO
Holly Cleary (Lauren Bowles) and Andy Bellefleur (Chris Bauer)

Credit: HBO
Rikki (Kelly Overton)

Credit: HBO
Jason and Sookie Stackhouse (Ryan Kwanten and Anna Paquin)

Credit: HBO
Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård) and Pam De Beaufort (Kristin Bauer van Straten)

Credit: HBO
Tara Thornton (Rutina Wesley), Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), and Nora Gainesborough (Lucy Griffiths)

Credit: HBO
By EW Staff