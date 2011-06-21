'True Blood': Now, Where Were We...

Eric, owner of a bar called Fangtasia in Shreveport and vampire Sheriff of Area 5 in Louisiana, doesn't really care about humans, but he does, in his own way, care for Sookie. He's used her telepathic skills multiple times, most notably to help rescue his maker, Godric, from the Fellowship of the Sun in season 2. It was seeing Eric drop to his knees, cry, and beg Godric not to commit suicide in the sun that makes Sookie think there's something good in Eric. It's Eric tricking Sookie into drinking his blood (thank you for those foreplay dreams), and using her to get at Russell, that makes her not trust him. After he killed Russell's lover Talbot, Eric's plan was for him and Russell to both feed on Sookie's blood and die handcuffed in the sun once her blood wore off. Sookie, however, saved Eric, and Eric had her save Russell because he realized the true death would bring Russell peace. Hence the bury-him-alive backup plan. Bill was also there when Russell was buried, and pushed Eric into a second cement grave. But Eric escaped in time to make Bill confess his original intentions to Sookie. Sookie now wants nothing to do with Eric. ''Go back to hell where you came from, you f---ing dead piece of s---'' were her last words to him. But we know Eric won't let her go — not after that hot lip-lock they shared when he thought he was going to die and told her his biggest regret in 1,000 years would be not having at least kissed her.