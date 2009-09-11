'True Blood': Ken Tucker's 10 Favorite Moments From Season 2
HBO's vamp-tastic show returns tonight; our resident Bill-Sookie-Eric expert recounts the bloody best from our previous visits to Bon Temps
LAFAYETTE TRAPPED IN THE DUNGEON BY ERIC
Episode 1, ''Nothing But the Blood''
Has there ever been a scarier, more disturbing TV dungeon of torture than the one Eric threw poor Lafayette into? How loudly we rooted for Lafayette to escape! How terrible were his post-trauma memories of this cruel punishment.
JESSICA ATTACKS HER PARENTS
Episode 2, ''Keep This Party Going''
Oh, the problems Bill has encountered with the teenager he ''made'' into a vampire. Jessica is just as petulant and headstrong as any other teen, but with the added problem of the fangs and the bloodlust. In this episode, having tricked Sookie into bringing her home to see the parents she claims to miss so much, Jessica attacks her father after they get into a fight. Every dad's nightmare....
SOOKIE ATTACKED BY CREATURE
Episode 3, ''Scratches''
In one of the scariest editions of the season, Sookie was viciously set upon by a monster with the head of bull and body of a human. Much of this episode was about shapeshifting of various sorts, as we also saw in a scene between Sam and his not-so-innocent new waitress Daphne, who bore revealing scratches on her body.
MARYANN THROWS A SEX SHINDIG
Episode 4, ''Shake and Fingerpop''
This was the episode in which Maryann really demonstrated her ability to manipulate large numbers of people. Throwing a party at Sookie's house, Maryann performed an incantation that filled the event with an intense sexual energy. The shindig got wilder and wilder, as Tara and Eggs' eyes turned all-black in the manner of possessed people and they went at it like beasts while Maryann herself took on a creepy creature form.
SAM EXPERIENCES BOTH PLEASURE AND PAIN
Episode 6, ''Hard Hearted Hannah''
The craziness Maryann brought to town has been particularly felt by Sam. On the one hand, in this episode, he was able to get frisky with Daphne, and have sex on a pool table. But by the end of the hour, Daphne was helping Maryann don that weird bull's head mask and we ended with Sam screaming at the frightening sight.
SARAH GETS, UM, INTIMATE WITH JASON IN A BATHTUB
Episode 7, ''Never Let Me Go''
Having been chosen as a fine vamp-killing candidate from the Light of Day Camp, Jason proves to be an object of lust for the pretty, pious Camp co-leader, Sarah. She showed her fondness for Jason as he took the best bubblebath in True Blood history.
THE DEATH OF GODRIC
Episode 9, ''I Will Rise Up''
In one of the season's most shocking episode finales, the high sheriff Godric, who'd proven both a harsh taskmaster to his vampire tribe and merciful to a human such as Sookie, committed suicide after deciding he'd done all he could do in mortal form.
ERIC TRICKS SOOKIE INTO SUCKING HIS BLOOD
Episode 9, ''I Will Rise Up''
That rascal Eric, always seeking to get Sookie to like him more than Bill, resorted to a simple fib. He told Sookie he'd die in his wounded state if she didn't suck some of his blood. But what fans knew was that, by imbibing vamp blood, an unbreakable connection is formed, and now Sookie has all kinds of erotic dreams about the Blond Blood-Man.
JASON AND ANDY IMITATE A DIONYSIAN GOD
Episode 10, ''New World in My View''
The often-comic duo of Jason and Andy were never funnier than when, trying to control the frenzied citizenry of Bon Temps, Jason attempted to intimidate the crowd by passing himself off as the ''god'' Maryann had told them would come. Jason needed a little help to pull off his stunt, though, so Andy helpfully held a tree branch behind Jason's head to approximate horns. It worked!
SOPHIE-ANN THE VAMPIRE QUEEN MEETS WITH BILL
Episode 11, ''Frenzy''
After feasting on a willing female vampire, Evan Rachel Wood's Vampire Queen listened to the visiting Bill while playing a hot game of Yahtzee. Who says vampires don't know how to unwind without killing someone?