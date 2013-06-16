'True Blood': 15 Sexiest Hookups

Season 5, episode 2

Scene: Pam and Eric's brief romance was the opposite of ''no strings attached.'' After developing a curiosity for each other at Pam's San Francisco brothel back in 1905, their night of lovemaking took a quick turn. Pam gave Eric a bloody ultimatum, forcing him to choose between turning her and watching her die. Pam managed to break through his cold façade, and the two were an instant power pair.

Bottom line: With Eric as her maker and Pam batting for the other team, these two might take the cake for least predictable fang banging. —Jacqueline Andriakos