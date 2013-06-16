'True Blood': 15 Sexiest Hookups
15. Pam flashes back to her first encounter with Eric
Season 5, episode 2
Scene: Pam and Eric's brief romance was the opposite of ''no strings attached.'' After developing a curiosity for each other at Pam's San Francisco brothel back in 1905, their night of lovemaking took a quick turn. Pam gave Eric a bloody ultimatum, forcing him to choose between turning her and watching her die. Pam managed to break through his cold façade, and the two were an instant power pair.
Bottom line: With Eric as her maker and Pam batting for the other team, these two might take the cake for least predictable fang banging. —Jacqueline Andriakos
14. Sookie can't hold her liquor (sorry, Alcide!)
Season 5, episode 5
Scene: Alcide had long wanted his shot with Sookie, and he finally got it. Watching him carry her from the sofa (too small for him!) to her bedroom, we were all ready for more than his shirt and belt to come off. Sookie took one long look at his bare pecs and vomited. Blame Tara's signature cocktail.
Bottom line: Even if Sookie had been sober, Bill and Eric were waiting in the doorway to spoil the fun. —Mandi Bierly
13. Bill and Portia's business proposal
Season 4, episode 3
Scene: Portia wasted no time at dinner before she proposed supplementing their professional relationship with some much needed pleasure — she didn't even mind that Bill warned, ''I could never love you.'' Disturbingly enough, that's not all she was willing to overlook?
Bottom line: Hey Bill! That's your great-great-great-great granddaughter. —Jacqueline Andriakos
12. Sam and Daphne's silhouette sex on the pool table
Season 2, episode 5
Scene: Regardless of your feelings about the Sam/Daphne pairing — and of the fact that she turned out to be playing him — it's undeniable that the pair's after-hours meeting at Merlotte's was as memorable for us as it was for Sam, who in a later episode admitted to Daphne he couldn't look at the pool table without thinking of the steamy events that took place on top.
Bottom line: Who doesn't love pun-infused foreplay?
Sam: ''Nice rack.''
Daphne: ''Nice balls.''
—Sandra Gonzalez
11. Alcide rebounds with Rikki
Season 5, episode 8
Scene: In preparation for his pack master face-off, Rikki joined Alcide for a rather acrobatic training session. After wrestling in the barn, the two took the roughhousing to the sheets. It was only a matter of time before Alcide found sexual solace in his pack's hottest woman.
Bottom line: This scene was the werewolf equivalent of gym sex fantasy. —Jacqueline Andriakos
10. Sookie has a (dream) threesome
Season 4, episode 9
Scene: After drinking Bill's blood to survive the cemetery run-in with witches, Sookie had a dream in which her red-lingerie wearing subconscious sat Bill and Eric down on the couch and explained she was in love with both of them. ''I don't have to be yours or yours. I'm proposing that the two of you be mine,'' she said. They balked at first, then bit.
Bottom line: Anna Paquin has never looked sexier (which is why this bests Sam's blood-fueled dream about Bill). —Mandi Bierly
9. Jessica has a final request
Season 6, episode 7
Scene: James refused to have sex with Jessica when Sarah Newlin tried to force him on her in a Vamp Camp. Convinced they'd be dying soon enough, Jessica later asked James to make love to her because she'd never experienced sex with a vampire — and it was his humanity that she really wanted to touch.
Bottom line: It was worth the wait, as James lifted her higher than Jason or Hoyt ever could. — Mandi Bierly
8. Bill and Sookie: First bite
Season 1, episode 6
Scene: Bill takes Sookie's V-card in a beautifully-shot scene, complete with perfect music and lighting. Sigh.
Bottom line: The one that started them all... —Sandra Gonzalez
7. Eric reunites with his ''sister'' Nora
Season 5, episode 1
Scene: After killing Nan Flanagan, Eric and Bill were seized by the Authority and (temporarily) rescued by a rogue chancellor, who we learned had the same maker as Eric when he and she referred to each other as ''sister'' and ''brother'' while having loud, standing sex in a truck — which Bill, and everyone in a 60-mile radius, was forced to listen to.
Bottom line: As Eric told Bill, ''We fight like siblings, but we f--- like champions.'' —Mandi Bierly
6. Sookie and Eric hit the satin sheets
Season 2, episode 9
Scene: Technically, it was just Sookie's first dream about Eric, but we rewound it so many times, we could practically feel the fabric they were lying naked on.
Bottom line: Nothing makes us swoon quite like Eric's post-coital pillow talk. And as he said, this was just the beginning. —Sandra Gonzalez
5. Jason and Amy's V-induced sex-capade
Season 1, episode 9
Scene: Jason and his girlfriend (guest star Lizzy Caplan) enjoy the trippiest hook-up on True Blood so far, but swimming through the sparkly forest naked while high on vampire blood will easily earn you that distinction.
Bottom line: Forget thanking the vampire, Amy; thank you, Ryan Kwanten! —Sandra Gonzalez
4. Jason has the best dream ever
Season 7, episode 2
Scene: Jason finds Eric in a Spanish pensión, and what begins as a funny unrequited love story with Eric making Jason a martini turns violent when Jason strips Eric of his belt and Eric takes Jason by the throat. Once Jason tackles Eric, we're treated to some of the series' most sensual foreplay.
Bottom line: It was so hot, we had to do a deep dive with the episode's writer and director. —Mandi Bierly
3. Sookie and Eric hit the grass
Season 4, episode 6
Scene: After Bill caught Sookie and amnesiac Eric on her couch at the start of the episode and imprisoned Eric, Bill miraculously didn't stake him. Finally believing Eric truly loved Sookie, he let Eric go finish what he'd started with her — in the woods, under a moon that lit Alexander Skarsgard's backside perfectly.
Bottom line: Sookie had some steamy dreams about Eric after being tricked into drinking his blood earlier in the series, but nothing beats the real thing (which continued back at her house on the floor, in the chair, and on the bed). —Mandi Bierly
2. Bill and Sookie get dirty
Season 1, episode 8
Scene: After believing Bill to be dead after a house fire, Sookie goes to leave flowers on his grave and soon discovers he's very much alive — and ready for action.
Bottom line: Who cares if he just climbed out of a grave? —Sandra Gonzalez
1. Jessica and Jason's Halloween night visit
Season 4, episode 12
Scene: Well, it wasn't Jason's conscience knocking at the door. Didn't he swear off Jessica after the raunchy hookup in the back of his pickup truck? Despite the guilt of stealing Hoyt's girl, Jason couldn't deny this corseted and cloaked vamp entry into his home.
Bottom line: Predictably, a scene kick-started with a Little Red Riding Hood costume and a popsicle was anything but dull. —Jacqueline Andriakos