Troop Beverly Hills: Where are they now?

Lewis was a busy child actor through the late '80s and '90s. In 1998, she changed her focus to music, forming the indie rock band Rilo Kiley with three of her friends. The band's success built over the 2000s, but they broke up in the early 2010s. Lewis has also released music as part of the duo Jenny and Johnny and the trio Nice As F--- in addition to solo efforts. In the music video for her 2014 single "She's Not Me," Lewis alludes heavily to her child-actor past, referencing Troop Beverly Hills with the singer in full Wilderness Girl dress and Vanessa Bayer wearing a Phyllis Nefler wig. Lewis' fourth solo studio album, On the Line, drops in March 2019.