Troop Beverly Hills: Where are they now?
Beverly Hills, what a thrill — still!
It's cookie time
Gather 'round, you friends of mine! We're checking in with the most fabulous Wilderness Girls troop ever, so break out your chicest khaki ensemble and find out where the cast of 1989's Troop Beverly Hills is now! And remember: Just because you're out in the woods (or browsing the internet), it's no excuse not to look your best.
Shelley Long (Phyllis Nefler)
When Long starred in Troop Beverly Hills as Phyllis Nefler, the most fabulous troop leader of all time, she was most famous for playing Diane Chambers on Cheers, a role for which she won an Emmy and two Golden Globes. She has appeared in a multitude of films since, including 1995's Brady Bunch Movie, 1996's follow-up A Very Brady Sequel, and Robert Altman's 2000 film Dr. T and the Women. Long has been even more active in television, where her most notable recent work includes reprising her role as Diane on the Cheers spinoff Frasier and a recurring role as DeDe Pritchett on Modern Family.
Craig T. Nelson (Fred Nefler)
Nelson — also known as Nefler the Muffler Man — began his eight-year run as the star of Coach in 1989, the same year that Troop Beverly Hills came out. Nelson won an Emmy for his performance on the ABC sitcom in 1992. Among his various other film and television roles since TBH, he starred as Zeek Braverman on Parenthood from 2010 to 2015, provided the voice for Mr. Incredible in Pixar's The Incredibles and Incredibles 2, and appeared in 2018's Book Club.
Betty Thomas (Velda Plendor)
Before Troop Beverly Hills, Thomas had starred on Hill Street Blues for which she won an Emmy, but she's only picked up one acting credit since playing the tyrannical Wilderness Girl Velda, with a guest appearance in the 2018 series premiere of Showtime's Kidding. But that doesn't mean she hasn't been busy in Hollywood — Thomas started directing television in 1989 with episodes of Hooperman, and has been a prolific director of both TV and movies since, counting 1995's The Brady Bunch Movie, 1998's Dr. Dolittle, 2000's 28 Days, 2006's John Tucker Must Die, and 2009's Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel among her feature directing credits.
Mary Gross (Annie Herman)
Before she was timid assistant troop leader Annie, Gross was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1981 to 1985. Since Troop Beverly Hills, Gross has appeared in a host of films and TV series, including voice acting on animated series such as Hey Arnold! and The Animaniacs and recurring roles on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boston Legal, and General Hospital.
Shelley Morrison (Rosa)
Before she was Phyllis' maid and faithful friend Rosa, Morrison had a busy career, mostly in television, through the '60s, '70s, and '80s. Post–Troop Beverly Hills, she has remained active in film and television, and is most famous for playing Karen Walker's (Megan Mullally) maid Rosario on Will and Grace from 1999 to 2006; she opted not to reprise her role in the series' 2017 reboot, choosing instead to retire from acting.
Jenny Lewis (Hannah Nefler)
Lewis was a busy child actor through the late '80s and '90s. In 1998, she changed her focus to music, forming the indie rock band Rilo Kiley with three of her friends. The band's success built over the 2000s, but they broke up in the early 2010s. Lewis has also released music as part of the duo Jenny and Johnny and the trio Nice As F--- in addition to solo efforts. In the music video for her 2014 single "She's Not Me," Lewis alludes heavily to her child-actor past, referencing Troop Beverly Hills with the singer in full Wilderness Girl dress and Vanessa Bayer wearing a Phyllis Nefler wig. Lewis' fourth solo studio album, On the Line, drops in March 2019.
Carla Gugino (Chica Barnfell)
Gugino has come a long way since Chica cried that her parents were in Monte Carlo! on her birthday. Her film credits in the 27 years since Troop Beverly Hills include the Spy Kids trilogy from 2001 to 2003; 2009's Watchmen; 2015's San Andreas; and the DC Extended Universe, wherein she is the voice of Kelor. In television, she has had recurring roles on New Girl and Californication; starred in miniseries Wayward Pines and Political Animals; and had lead roles in Showtime's Roadies and Netflix's smash The Haunting of Hill House.
Emily Schulman (Tiffany Honigman)
After playing Troop Beverly Hills' Tiffany, the spoiled (and frequently bribed) daughter of a plastic surgeon, Schulman was a child actor into the mid-90s, with a role on the CBS period drama Christy in addition to some other TV appearances. She later quit acting and became a commercial talent agent at ACME Talent. Now, she teaches acting and is raising her children.
Kellie Martin (Emily Coleman)
Martin played Emily, the daughter of an out-of-work actor (until Phyllis finds him a job, of course!). She has been busy ever since, mostly in television: She was the star of the Mystery Woman made-for-TV movie series on the Hallmark Channel from 2003 to 2007; has appeared in episodes of Grey's Anatomy, Drop Dead Diva, and Mad Men, among other series; and in 2012, had a recurring role on Army Wives. She has a major role in TBS' The Guest Book and appeared in the 2019 Lifetime movie Death of a Cheerleader.
Heather Hopper (Tessa DiBlasio)
Before she played the neurotic daughter of a filmmaker in Troop Beverly Hills, Hopper appeared in Punky Brewster and Good Morning, Miss Bliss (which later evolved into Saved by the Bell). She has since had various TV credits, most recently on an episode of Passions in 2004.
Ami Foster (Claire Sprantz)
Foster played Claire, the child star with a romance-novelist mother who joined the Wilderness Girls to do something "normal." Foster was a prolific child actress in the '80s and early '90s; her latest role was on CBS Schoolbreak Special in 1995. Now, she's busy raising her kids in Los Angeles.
Tori Spelling (Jamie)
Spelling made her film debut in Troop Beverly Hills, playing Velda's daughter Cleo's sidekick and fellow Red Feather Jamie (who memorably sassed the girls of Troop Beverly Hills, "Where are you from, Mars?"). She is most famous for her portrayal of Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210 and its spinoff, 90210, and has written six books, the first of which, her 2008 autobiography sTORI TELLING, was a New York Times bestseller. In 2019, she appeared (in costume as the unicorn) on the wacky reality hit The Masked Singer.