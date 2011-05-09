'The Tree of Life': Photos From The Film

By EW Staff May 09, 2011 at 06:00 PM EDT

1 of 15

Laramie Eppler, Brad Pitt, and Tye Sheridan

Credit: MERIE WALLACE
2 of 15

Sean Penn

Credit: MERIE WALLACE

3 of 15

Brad Pitt and Hunter McCracken

Credit: MERIE WALLACE
4 of 15

Joerg Widmer (steadicam operator), Laramie Eppler, and Jessica Chastain

Credit: MERIE WALLACE
5 of 15

Jessica Chastain and Brad Pitt

Credit: MERIE WALLACE

6 of 15

Laramie Eppler, Jessica Chastain, and Hunter McCracken

Credit: MERIE WALLACE
7 of 15

Jessica Chastain and Tye Sheridan

Credit: MERIE WALLACE
8 of 15

Jessica Chastain

Credit: MERIE WALLACE
9 of 15

Brad Pitt

Credit: MERIE WALLACE
10 of 15

Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain

Credit: MERIE WALLACE
11 of 15

Brad Pitt and Laramie Eppler

Credit: Merie Wallace
12 of 15

Laramie Eppler, Brad Pitt, and Hunter McCracken

Credit: Merie Wallace
13 of 15

Sean Penn

Credit: Merie Wallace
14 of 15

Jessica Chastain, Tye Sheridan, and Brad Pitt

Credit: Merie Wallace
15 of 15

Jessica Chastain, Brad Pitt, Laramie Eppler, and Hunter McCracken

Credit: Merie Wallace
By EW Staff