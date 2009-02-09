Top of the Pops: 17 Brilliant British Invaders

Lily Allen's just the latest in a long line of U.K. artists who've crossed the Atlantic trying to win U.S. hearts and minds. Here's the royal lineage of imports who set the pace, from the Beatles, to Led Zeppelin to Coldplay

By Simon Vozick-Levinson February 09, 2009 at 06:00 PM EST

1 of 18

1

Credit: Simon Emmet
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

2

Credit: Getty Images

3 of 18

3

Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

4

Credit: CBS/Landov
Advertisement

5 of 18

5

Credit: Owen Franken/Corbis

6 of 18

6

Credit: Ian Dickson/Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

7

Credit: Dennis Morris/Retna
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

8

Credit: Adrian Boot/Retna
Advertisement

9 of 18

9

Credit: Elton John: Christopher Harris/Globe Photos
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

10

Credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

11

Credit: Simon Fowler/LFI
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

12

Credit: Deirdre O'Callaghan/Retna
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

13

Credit: Radiohead: Brad Miller/Retna
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

14

Credit: Coldplay: Kevin Westenberg
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

15

Credit: Andrew Zaeh
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

16

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

17

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage.com
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

18

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Simon Vozick-Levinson