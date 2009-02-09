Top of the Pops: 17 Brilliant British Invaders
Lily Allen's just the latest in a long line of U.K. artists who've crossed the Atlantic trying to win U.S. hearts and minds. Here's the royal lineage of imports who set the pace, from the Beatles, to Led Zeppelin to Coldplay
1
Lily Allen
Credit: Simon Emmet
2
Credit: Getty Images
3
Dusty Springfield
Credit: Everett Collection
4
The Beatles, George Harrison, ...
Credit: CBS/Landov
5
The Rolling Stones, Keith Richards, ...
Credit: Owen Franken/Corbis
6
Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page, ...
Credit: Ian Dickson/Everett Collection
7
The Sex Pistols
Credit: Dennis Morris/Retna
8
The Clash, Joe Strummer, ...
Credit: Adrian Boot/Retna
9
Elton John
Credit: Elton John: Christopher Harris/Globe Photos
10
The Police
Credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis
11
Duran Duran
Credit: Simon Fowler/LFI
12
Oasis
Credit: Deirdre O'Callaghan/Retna
13
Radiohead
Credit: Radiohead: Brad Miller/Retna
14
Coldplay
Credit: Coldplay: Kevin Westenberg
15
James Blunt
Credit: Andrew Zaeh
16
Corinne Bailey Rae
17
Amy Winehouse
Credit: John Shearer/WireImage.com
18
Leona Lewis
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
