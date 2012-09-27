100. Ramones, Ramones (1976)
99. Erykah Badu, Mama's Gun (2000)
98. Queens of the Stone Age, Songs for the Deaf (2002)
97. Dusty Springfield, Dusty in Memphis (1969)
96. Dixie Chicks, Home (2002)
95. Various artists, Saturday Night Fever soundtrack (1977)
94. Beyoncé, B'Day (2006)
93. N.W.A., Straight Outta Compton (1988)
92. Elliott Smith, Either/Or (1997)
91. Sly and the Family Stone, There's a Riot Going On (1971)
90. The White Stripes, White Blood Cells (2001)
89. Sleater-Kinner, Dig Me Out (1997)
88. New Order, Power Corruption and Lies (1983)
87. Dolly Parton, A Coat of Many Colors (1971)
86. PJ Harvey, Stories From The City, Stories From the Sea (2000)
85. Tom Waits, Rain Dogs (1985)
84. Patti Smith, Horses (1975)
83. James Brown, In the Jungle Groove (1986)
82. Pavement, Slanted and Enchanted (1992)
81. Pixies, Doolittle (1989)
80. Elton John, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973)
79. Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin IV (1971)
78. Björk, Post (1995)
77. My Bloody Valentine, Loveless (1991)
76. Talking Heads, Remain in Light (1980)
75. Elvis Costello, My Aim is True (1977)
74. Amy Winehouse, Back to Black (2006)
73. Various artists, The Harder They Come soundtrack (1972)
72. Beastie Boys, Paul's Boutique (1989)
71. The Kinks, The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society (1968)
70. Iggy and the Stooges, Raw Power (1973)
69. Sonic Youth, Daydream Nation (1988)
68. Public Enemy, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (1988)
67. Neil Young, After the Gold Rush (1970)
66. Hole, Live Through This (1994)
65. Love, Forever Changes (1967)
64. Nine Inch Nails, The Downward Spiral (1994)
63. Television, Marquee Moon (1977)
62. The Replacements, Let It Be (1984)
61. De La Soul, 3 Feet High and Rising (1989)
60. Beck, Odelay (1996)
59. Metallica, Master of Puppets (1986)
58. Dr. Dre, The Chronic (1992)
57. Alicia Keys, Songs in A Minor (2001)
56. Arcade Fire, Funeral (2004)
55. Nas, Illmatic (1994)
54. R.E.M., Life's Rich Pageant (1986)
53. The Flaming Lips, Soft Bulletin (1999)
52. A Tribe Called Quest, Low End Theory (1991)
51. Chuck Berry, The Great Twenty-Eight (1982)
50. The Smiths, The Queen Is Dead (1986)
49. LCD Soundsystem, Sound of Silver (2007)
48. OutKast, Stankonia (2000)
47. The Cure, Disintegration (1989)
46. The Beatles, Rubber Soul (1965)
45. Radiohead, OK Computer (1997)
44. Michael Jackson, Off the Wall (1979)
43. Madonna, Madonna (1983)
42. AC/DC, Back in Black (1980)
41. Eminem, The Marshall Mathers LP (2000)
40. John Lennon, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band (1970)
39. The Who, Who's Next (1971)
38. The Velvet Underground, The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967)
37. Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)
36. Jay-Z, The Blueprint (2001)
35. The Rolling Stones, Some Girls (1978)
34. David Bowie, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (1972)
33. Wu-Tang Clan, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (1993)
32. Guns N' Roses, Appetite for Destruction (1987)
31. The Notorious B.I.G., Ready to Die (1994)
30. Otis Redding, Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul (1965)
29. Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (1977)
28. Lauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998)
27. Bob Dylan, Highway 61 Revisited (1965)
26. Jimi Hendrix Experience, Are You Experienced (1967)
25. Bob Marley and the Wailers, Catch a Fire (1973)
24. Daft Punk, Discovery (2001)
23. U2, Achtung Baby (1991)
22. The Beatles, Abbey Road (1969)
21. Stevie Wonder, Innervisions (1973)
20. The Rolling Stones, Beggars Banquet (1968)
19. Al Green, Call Me (1973)
18. Paul Simon, Graceland (1986)
17. Adele, 21 (2011)
16. Elvis Presley, Sun Recordings (1999)
15. Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run (1975)
14. Johnny Cash, At Folsom Prison (1968)
13. Marvin Gaye, What's Going On (1971)
12. The Beatles, The White Album (1968)
11. Joni Mitchell, Blue (1971)
10. Nirvana, Nevermind (1991)
9. The Beach Boys, Pet Sounds (1966)
8. Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)
7. Aretha Franklin, Lady Soul (1968)
6. Bob Dylan, Blood on the Tracks (1975)
5. The Clash, London Calling (1979)
4. Michael Jackson, Thriller (1982)
3. The Rolling Stones, Exile on Main Street (1972)
2. Prince, Purple Rain (1984)
1. The Beatles, Revolver (1966)
1 of 101
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement