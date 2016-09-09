Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan Through The Years
EW; Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in Joe Versus The Volcano in 1990
Warner Brothers/Getty Images
Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle in 1993
TriStar Pictures/Everett Collection
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in You've Got Mail in 1998
Brain Hamill/Warner Bros.
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan on the Cover of the December 18, 1998 Issue of Entertainment Weekly
EW
Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks at the Premiere of You've Got Mail in New York City on December 10, 1998
Matt Campbell/AFP/Getty Images
Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks at the 23rd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York City on March 10, 2008
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan at the Opening Night Party for Broadway's Lucky Guy on April 1, 2013
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in Ithaca in 2016
Kent Eanes/Momentum Pictures
1 of 10
Advertisement