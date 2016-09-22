The Evolution of Tom Felton

Tom Felton at the premiere of Ophelia during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2018

Tom Felton at the Premiere of A United Kingdom at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2016

Tom Felton at Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego on July 23, 2016

Tom Felton at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy on July 21, 2015

Tom Felton With Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis, Domnhall Gleeson, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, and Bonnie Wright at the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 Premiere on July 6, 2011

Tom Felton With Josh Herdman and Louis Cordice in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II in 2011

Tom Felton at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2013

Tom Felton at the Grand Opening of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter on March 31, 2012

Tom Felton at the John Varvatos 9th Annual Stuart House Benefit in West Hollywood on March 11, 2012

Tom Felton With Rupert Grint at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards on August 7, 2011

Tom Felton With Rupert Grint at the Premiere of Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes on July 28, 2011

Tom Felton at the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 in London on July 7, 2011

Tom Felton at the Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Premiere in Mexico City on November 18, 2010

Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I in 2010

Tom Felton at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards on June 6, 2010

Tom Felton in New Jersey on July 10, 2009

Tom Felton at the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Premiere in New York City on July 9, 2009

Tom Felton at the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince in London on July 7, 2009

Tom Felton With Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe at a Photocall for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in London on July 6, 2009

Tom Felton With Matthew Lewis, James Phelps, and Oliver Phelps at the Launch of the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Magical Tour in London on June 19, 2009

Tom Felton With Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, and James Phelps in Paris on June 9, 2009

Tom Felton With Jade Olivia at the Art Against Knives Charity Auction in London on May 5, 2009

Tom Felton With Jade Olivia at the UK Premiere of 17 Again in London on March 26, 2009

Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in 2009

Tom Felton at the Soccer Aid 2008 in London on September 7, 2008

Tom Felton at the European Premiere of The Dark Knight in London on July 21, 2008

Tom Felton With Rupert Grint at the Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix European Premiere Afterparty in London on July 3, 2007

Tom Felton With Matthew Lewis, Jamie Waylett, and Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007

Tom Felton at the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire World Premiere Afterparty in London on November 6, 2005

Tom Felton With Joshua Herdman and Stanislav Ianevski in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005

Tom Felton at the Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban New York Premiere on May 23, 2004

Tom Felton With Jamie Waylett and Josh Herdman in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Tom Felton at the 2004 Empire Magazine Awards in London on February 4, 2004

Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002

Tom Felton at the World Premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Leicester Square, London on November 3, 2002

Tom Felton With Robbie Coltrane, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson at the Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone DVD Launch Party at King's Cross Station on May 8, 2002

Tom Felton at the Premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on November 4, 2001

Tom Felton With Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001

Born in England on September 22, 1987, Tom Felton made his on-screen debut in The Borrowers in 1997 and booked his most famous role to date soon after when he appeared as Draco Malfoy in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Felton continued his turn as the famed Slytherin for 10 years and seven more movies, also earning credits for The Disappeared, Get Him to the Greek, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

