The Evolution of Tom Felton

Tom Felton Through the Years
Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection; George Pimentel/WireImage; Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Tom Felton With Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001
Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
Tom Felton at the Premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on November 4, 2001
Tom Felton With Robbie Coltrane, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson at the Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone DVD Launch Party at King's Cross Station on May 8, 2002
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Tom Felton at the World Premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Leicester Square, London on November 3, 2002
Phil Dent/Redferns
Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002
Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
Tom Felton at the 2004 Empire Magazine Awards in London on February 4, 2004
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Tom Felton With Jamie Waylett and Josh Herdman in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Warner Bros.
Tom Felton at the Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban New York Premiere on May 23, 2004
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Tom Felton With Joshua Herdman and Stanislav Ianevski in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005
Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
Tom Felton at the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire World Premiere Afterparty in London on November 6, 2005
Mu Kei/FilmMagic
Tom Felton With Matthew Lewis, Jamie Waylett, and Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007
Murray Close
Tom Felton With Rupert Grint at the Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix European Premiere Afterparty in London on July 3, 2007
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Tom Felton at the European Premiere of The Dark Knight in London on July 21, 2008
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Tom Felton at the Soccer Aid 2008 in London on September 7, 2008
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in 2009
Jaap Buitendjik
Tom Felton With Jade Olivia at the UK Premiere of 17 Again in London on March 26, 2009
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Tom Felton With Jade Olivia at the Art Against Knives Charity Auction in London on May 5, 2009
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Tom Felton With Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, and James Phelps in Paris on June 9, 2009
Frederic Souloy/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Tom Felton With Matthew Lewis, James Phelps, and Oliver Phelps at the Launch of the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Magical Tour in London on June 19, 2009
Fergus McDonald/Getty Images
Tom Felton With Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe at a Photocall for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in London on July 6, 2009
Gareth Davies/Getty Images
Tom Felton at the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince in London on July 7, 2009
Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Tom Felton in Toronto on July 8, 2009
George Pimentel/WireImage
Tom Felton at the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Premiere in New York City on July 9, 2009
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Tom Felton in New Jersey on July 10, 2009
Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic
Tom Felton at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards on June 6, 2010
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I in 2010
Warner Bros.
Tom Felton at the Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Premiere in Mexico City on November 18, 2010
Victor Chavez/WireImage
Tom Felton at the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 in London on July 7, 2011
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Tom Felton With Rupert Grint at the Premiere of Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes on July 28, 2011
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tom Felton With Rupert Grint at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards on August 7, 2011
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tom Felton at the John Varvatos 9th Annual Stuart House Benefit in West Hollywood on March 11, 2012
John Shearer/Getty Images
Tom Felton at the Grand Opening of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter on March 31, 2012
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Tom Felton at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2013
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Tom Felton With Josh Herdman and Louis Cordice in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II in 2011
Jaap Buitendijk
Tom Felton With Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis, Domnhall Gleeson, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, and Bonnie Wright at the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 Premiere on July 6, 2011
Jon Furniss
Tom Felton at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy on July 21, 2015
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
Tom Felton at Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego on July 23, 2016
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tom Felton at the Premiere of A United Kingdom at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2016
Tara Ziemba/WireImage
Tom Felton at the premiere of Ophelia during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2018
C Flanigan/FilmMagic
Tom Felton at Comic-Con International on July 19, 2018
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
