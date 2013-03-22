Tina Fey: Grading Her Leading Men
Funny lady doubles her pleasure as persnickety Portia Nathan in ''Admission,'' but Paul Rudd and Michael Sheen's characters have some tough acts to follow. How do Liz Lemon's ''30 Rock'' beaux stack up against Fey's fellas from ''Date Night,'' ''Baby Mama,'' ''Saturday Night Live,'' and more?
Wesley Snipes, 30 Rock
Liz Lemon's settling soulmate (Michael Sheen) may very well have been her most entertaining boyfriend on 30 Rock, but the confusingly named Snipes (no, not that Wesley Snipes!) could never measure up to Astronaut Mike Dexter, Liz's ideal man. We, on the other hand, could have watched those two negotiate their relationship for years, and Wesley gets extra points his adorably quaint British-isms (''Gangway for the footcycle!'') and his willingness to go the distance with Liz. Alas, TGS's fearless single gal refused to settle. Despite the actors' chemistry, their lack of longevity gives us little hope for Sheen's turn as Mark, Fey's on-screen boyfriend in Admission. B-
Phil Foster, Date Night
Phil (Steve Carell) may have seemed like a boring, stuck-in-a-rut tax lawyer at first, but thanks to a bit of spontaneity and a madcap night running from drug dealers, he certainly didn't stay that way. The buttoned-up suburban dad proved he was quick on his feet and protective of his wife Claire — even once he found out she was pretty enamored with a former client (Mark Wahlberg). An (almost) ideal husband. A-
Carol Burnett, 30 Rock
Poor Carol. While the similarities between Liz and the commercial pilot (Matt Damon) made them perfect on paper, as one trapped-on-an-airplane-fight showed, their shared stubborn streak was simply too much to overcome. Somewhere at or around cruising altitude, we suspect this ''doorman to the sky'' is still crying. B
Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live
Fallon and Fey had plenty of onscreen chemistry when they hosted ''Weekend Update'' together from 2000 to 2004. Whether they were cracking jokes about feminism, opening the ''Update Door,'' or taking jabs at the president (Clinton and W.!), the twosome was a formidable force. Fallon's primary disadvantage: He wasn't Amy Poehler. (Sorry, Jimmy! No one is.) B+
Drew Baird, 30 Rock
Drew (Jon Hamm) still dated Liz even after seeing in the bathroom. That's love. If only he had brains to match his incredible good looks. Drew might have been the world's best boyfriend — if only Liz could have stayed in The Bubble with him. Alas, she wasn't impressed when he ''spoke French fluently,'' whiffed tennis balls, or assumed appetizers were complimentary. Liz and the good(ish) doctor continued to cross paths after they broke up, most notably after Drew lost his hands in a self-inflicted accident. C+
Megamind, Megamind
Supervillain Megamind (Will Ferrell) didn't exactly start his relationship with Fey's ace reporter Roxanne Ritchie on the right foot — unless kidnapping counts as courtship these days. Happily, Roxanne convinced Megamind to give up his evil ways by movie's end. We suspect Roxanne may have had the real superpowers in the relationship, but we'll split the difference on Megamind's boyfriend evaluation since he got his act together. C
Floyd, 30 Rock
Real talk: Unlike many of Liz's other boyfriends, Floyd (Jason Sudeikis) was not the problem in the relationship. They began dating as a mishap, and somehow ''The Floydster'' stuck around even after Liz lied about being in AA. His fatal flaw was just that he liked Cleveland (and Jack Daniels sauce) a little too much. A-
Mr. Duvall, Mean Girls
Sorry Mr. Duvall (Tim Meadows), no matter how much you may have wanted it to be so, you never got a date with Ms. Norbury. Which is probably for the best — you asked her out when her shirt was see-through. Women tend not to like that so much. Best to stick with dealing with teen-girl drama via mandatory afterschool assemblies. D
Criss Chros, 30 Rock
The street dog vendor (James Marsden) may not have been exactly what Liz thought she wanted, but he was willing to ''have a plant'' with her, and that counts for an awful lot. He loved her for her Lemon-ness and somehow managed to avoid the dealbreakers and win Liz's heart — and her hand in marriage. A-
Rob, Baby Mama
We came for Tina and Amy's gal pal antics, we left with a crush on Rob (Greg Kinnear). The juice bar owner was refreshingly supportive of Fey's late-in-life single mom Kate, not to mention onboard with the unexpected prospect of fatherhood. If only he'd come into Kate's life before she felt the need to enlist Angie's (Poehler)...ummmm...services. B+
Dennis Duffy, 30 Rock
We'll make this simple: If this were 1985, Dennis might just be Liz's man. But the Beeper King (Dean Winters) was never good enough for Liz. He was unappreciative, self-obsessed, and had no potential. And that's without mentioning that he broke a pretty cardinal rule of friendship when he hooked up with Liz's sometimes-BFF Jenna. Dummy. F
Jack Donaghy, 30 Rock
Liz and Jack (Alec Baldwin) were never intimately involved — fans had too much fun watching the push-and-pull to hope it would devolve into that cliché. Still, Jack was the most consistent man in Liz's life for seven years, giving her career and relationship advice. So, really, viewers can thank him for helping Liz avoid a lifetime of romantic misery at the hands of Dennis, Drew, and countless others. Are we sure he only Reaganed once? A