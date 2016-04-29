Hank Azaria voices Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Professor Frink, and many more. Until recently, Azaria also voiced Apu, a casting choice that sparked substantial controversy in recent years, particularly in the wake of the 2017 documentary The Problem With Apu. Azaria announced he was stepping down from voicing the character in February 2020, before the show's producers elected to no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.