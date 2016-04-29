The Simpsons voice actors

See the real people behind your favorite animated characters

By Madeline Boardman and Tyler Aquilina Updated September 25, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT

Dan Castellaneta

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; FOX

Dan Castellaneta voices Homer Simpson, Barney Gumble, Grampa Simpson, Krusty the Clown, Groundskeeper Willie, and many more.

Julie Kavner

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; FOX

Julie Kavner voices Marge Simpson, Patty Bouvier, and Selma Bouvier.

Nancy Cartwright

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage; FOX

Nancy Cartwright voices Bart Simpson, Nelson Muntz, and Ralph Wiggum.

Yeardley Smith

Credit: Mark Davis/Getty Images; FOX

Yeardley Smith voices Lisa Simpson and Grandma Flanders.

Harry Shearer

Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage; FOX

Harry Shearer voices Ned Flanders, Lenny, Principal Skinner, Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Kent Brockman, Otto, Reverend Lovejoy, and many more. Shearer also voiced Dr. Hibbert, before the show's producers decided to no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.

Hank Azaria

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images; FOX (3)

Hank Azaria voices Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Professor Frink, and many more. Until recently, Azaria also voiced Apu, a casting choice that sparked substantial controversy in recent years, particularly in the wake of the 2017 documentary The Problem With Apu. Azaria announced he was stepping down from voicing the character in February 2020, before the show's producers elected to no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.

Pamela Hayden

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic; FOX

Pamela Hayden voices Milhouse Van Houten, Jimbo Jones, Rod and Todd Flanders, and more.

Tress MacNeille

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; FOX

Tress MacNeille voices Dolph, Agnes Skinner, the Crazy Cat Lady, and more.

Maggie Roswell

Credit: Instagram.com/maggieroswell; FOX

Maggie Roswell voices Helen Lovejoy, Maude Flanders, and Miss Hoover.

Russi Taylor

Credit: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; FOX

Russi Taylor voices Martin Prince, Sherri, and Terri.

Joe Mantegna

Credit: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic; FOX

Joe Mantegna voices Fat Tony.

