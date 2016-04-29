The Simpsons voice actors
See the real people behind your favorite animated characters
Dan Castellaneta
Dan Castellaneta voices Homer Simpson, Barney Gumble, Grampa Simpson, Krusty the Clown, Groundskeeper Willie, and many more.
Julie Kavner
Julie Kavner voices Marge Simpson, Patty Bouvier, and Selma Bouvier.
Nancy Cartwright
Nancy Cartwright voices Bart Simpson, Nelson Muntz, and Ralph Wiggum.
Yeardley Smith
Yeardley Smith voices Lisa Simpson and Grandma Flanders.
Harry Shearer
Harry Shearer voices Ned Flanders, Lenny, Principal Skinner, Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Kent Brockman, Otto, Reverend Lovejoy, and many more. Shearer also voiced Dr. Hibbert, before the show's producers decided to no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.
Hank Azaria
Hank Azaria voices Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Professor Frink, and many more. Until recently, Azaria also voiced Apu, a casting choice that sparked substantial controversy in recent years, particularly in the wake of the 2017 documentary The Problem With Apu. Azaria announced he was stepping down from voicing the character in February 2020, before the show's producers elected to no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.
Pamela Hayden
Pamela Hayden voices Milhouse Van Houten, Jimbo Jones, Rod and Todd Flanders, and more.
Tress MacNeille
Tress MacNeille voices Dolph, Agnes Skinner, the Crazy Cat Lady, and more.
Maggie Roswell
Maggie Roswell voices Helen Lovejoy, Maude Flanders, and Miss Hoover.
Russi Taylor
Russi Taylor voices Martin Prince, Sherri, and Terri.
Joe Mantegna
Joe Mantegna voices Fat Tony.