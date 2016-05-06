The Good Wife: 11 best episodes
Check out EW's favorite installments of the political drama.
"Hybristophilia" (Season 1, Episode 22)
Let's face it: You can't talk about The Good Wife's best episodes without talking about Colin Sweeney. Dylan Baker's maybe-murderer quickly made his mark on both Alicia (Julianna Margulies) and the show, and when this hour started with Alicia finding him handcuffed to yet another dead woman, viewers knew they were in for a treat.
"Nine Hours" (Season 2, Episode 9)
In a nonstop episode, Alicia realizes there's a chance they can get a stay of execution to help one of their clients on death row. From there, the firm gathers on a Saturday to do everything they can to beat the clock. It's an intense, satisfying hour that also features Peter's (Chris Noth) live debate.
"Closing Arguments" (Season 2, Episode 23)
The season 2 finale not only forced Alicia and Kalinda (Archie Panjabi) to work together again, but it gave us the briefest of Peter-Will showdowns, which wasn't really a showdown at all. But in the episode's final moments, Alicia and Will (Josh Charles) agreed that in order to celebrate their win in court, they would allow themselves a night of "good timing." So, they got a hotel room, took a very steamy elevator ride up to said room, and closed the door behind them.
"Executive Order #13224" (Season 3, Episode 7)
You want drama? How about Alicia going toe-to-toe with Homeland Security? Or Peter and Will finally confronting each other? This episode had all that and Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni!
"Another Ham Sandwich" (Season 3, Episode 14)
With Wendy Scott-Carr (Anika Noni Rose) presenting evidence to a grand jury in an attempt to take Will down for bribery, the team had to work together in a last-ditch effort to save one of their own. And when Wendy went after Alicia, Peter finally stepped in. Will never went to jail, but he certainly could have, which is what made this episode so stressful and memorable.
"Red Team/Blue Team" (Season 4, Episode 14)
Any episode with Elsbeth Tascioni is a good one. But when you put Alicia and Cary (Matt Czuchry) against Will and Diane (Christine Baranski) in a mock trial, sparks are going to fly...even romantic ones. Yep, the heat in the courtroom carried over to a steamy make-out for Will and Alicia. And if that's not enough, Cary gets the idea to start a new firm with Alicia, and we all know how that turned out.
"What's in the Box?" (Season 4, Episode 22)
Another high-intensity hour, the season 4 finale saw Alicia, Will, and Diane rushing through a series of emergency court proceedings to deal with potential voter fraud in Peter's gubernatorial campaign before the winner was declared. Add in a Will-Alicia kiss and movement on the Alicia-Cary firm and this hour had the perfect balance of drama and shock that fans crave in a season finale.
"Hitting the Fan" (Season 5, Episode 5)
In one of the show's most intense hours ever, Will finds out that the woman he loves is planning to leave to start her own firm with Cary. His reaction? To fire her, leaving Alicia and Cary to attempt to put the pieces of their new firm together faster than planned. But business aside, the emotional ramifications of this hour were what made it shine. Well, that and the desk-clearing scene.
"Dramatics, Your Honor" (Season 5, Episode 15)
We don't need to say much about this episode other than: Will dies. As Will heads to court to defend Jeffrey Grant (Hunter Parrish), he loses his life in one of the most shocking moments in television history. His sudden death made for a scarring hour of drama, but it's hard to deny that it was also pretty great.
"The Last Call" (Season 5, Episode 16)
The only thing that can come close to the power of Will's shocking death is the aftermath of Will's shocking death. Watching Alicia and company come to terms with the news is heart-wrenching drama at its best. David Lee (Zach Grenier) cries! Alicia visits the crime scene! That Diane-Alicia hug! Plus, you have to love an episode that involves Matthew Goode's Finn.
"Oppo Research" (Season 6, Episode 4)
With the introduction of Steven Pasquale's Johnny Elfman came the unveiling of all kinds of secrets. The thing about running for public office is that people will use anything and everything against you, and this was the moment Alicia learned the full extent of that.