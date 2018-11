If the near-identical titles didn’t tip you off, Just One of the Guys shares its inspiration with She’s the Man. It lacks the later film’s charm, however, and if not for the basic premise of a girl passing for a boy, would bear almost no resemblance to Twelfth Night whatsoever.

Joyce Hyser stars as Terry (originally Viola), an aspiring journalist who believes her male teachers don’t take her seriously because she’s so attractive. So she enrolls in another school, disguised as a boy, in order to be taken seriously, as one does. Terry falls for her new male best friend, just like Viola, but the romantic conflict is diluted when Just One of the Guys splits the third point of the love triangle into two different characters. As a high school rom-com, it’s perfectly sufficient, if fairly bland and unconvincing (and very, very ‘80s); as a Shakespeare adaptation, it cuts all the clever devices and makes no reference, however subtle, to the source material.