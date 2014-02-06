Team USA: 36 to Watch in Sochi
Shaun White, Lolo Jones, Shani Davis, more with great stories for Olympics TV
Shaun White
Event: Snowboard Halfpipe
Why We're Watching: White is after his third straight Olympic gold in halfpipe, and we all want to see if he'll try a dangerous triple cork to capture it. Adding to the pressure (and anticipation), White was scheduled to compete in the inaugural snowboard slopestyle event but withdrew Feb. 5 to focus on his three-peat. —Mandi Bierly
Lauryn Williams and Lolo Jones
Event: Bobsleigh
Why We're Watching: After competing in the 2012 London Games, the Track & Field queens are making a transition to cooler climes. While Jones has gained attention for her 20-pound muscle gain, Williams (who stood atop the podium in London) could become the first woman to win gold in both seasons of the Olympics. —Lanford Beard
Meryl Davis and Charlie White
Event: Ice Dancing
Why We're Watching: Davis and White enter the Olympics as America's best skaters and its best chance at a gold medal. Having skated together for 17 years, the duo has won two out of the last three world championships and recently collected its sixth national title in Boston. What makes them special? Their athletic, dynamic style is complemented with balletic, complex lifts and extraordinary skating ability that allows them to float effortlessly across the ice. They have continued to improve to the point that many believe they are now superior to their arch-rivals and training partners, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir (who captured the gold over Davis and White in Vancouver in 2010). —Stephan Lee
Mikaela Shiffrin
Event: Alpine Skiing
Why We're Watching: Once upon a time, this 18-year-old phenom learned to ski by shooting down her family's driveway. Now she's a recent high school graduate who doubles as the youngest American skier to win at the World Cup — and with Lindsey Vonn out of the Games, she's perfectly poised to make a splash in both giant slalom and slalom. Don't believe me? Just ask her coach: ''Mikaela is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. One day, she could beat everyone at everything.'' —Hillary Busis
Jeff Isaacson, John Landsteiner, John Shuster, and Jared Zezel
Event: Curling
Why We're Watching: 'Cause they're just four Minnesotans with a dream. Unlike many of the athletes representing the red, white, and blue, these guys have day jobs and don't necessarily claim to be in the greatest shape (''I've?always been a bit overweight,'' Isaacson admitted). But they're still at the Olympics, and it's not how you get there, it's how you perform once you've arrived. —Lanford Beard
Nick Goepper
Event: Ski Slopestyle
Why We're Watching: Nineteen-year-old Goepper has won back-to-back Aspen X Games golds in ski slopestyle, which like its snowboard cousin also makes its Olympic debut in Sochi. His bag of tricks includes a triple cork and the awesomely titled Screamin' Seemann (named after Chris ''Seedog'' Seemann, an aerialist in the '70s and '80s). If he does well, look for the Indiana native, who's already chatted up David Letterman, to become a breakout star of the Games. —Mandi Bierly
Shani Davis
Event: Speed Skating
Why We're Watching: The champion speed skater has a chance to smash even more records this year. In 2006, he became the first African-American to win winter gold in an individual event when he seized the crown in the 1,000 meters. He repeated his win in Vancouver four years later, and a win in the same event this time around would make for a historic three-peat. —Kerrie Mitchell
Julia Mancuso
Event: Alpine Skiing
Why We're Watching: When snow queen Lindsey Vonn pulled out of Sochi because of a knee injury, the U.S.'s medal hopes fell squarely on the 29-year-old Mancuso. We're pretty sure she can handle the pressure though — she's already won three Olympic medals, including a gold in the giant slalom in 2006 in Turin. —Kerrie Mitchell
Maia and Alex Shibutani
Event: Ice Dancing
Why We're Watching: The ''Shib Sibs,'' a sister and brother duo (ages 19 and 22, respectively), have been skating together for 10 years, and they're crowd-pleasers: The music for their short program is Michael Bublé (with choreography help from former Dancing With the Stars pro Corky Ballas), and their free skate is to a Michael Jackson medley. For that, they enlisted the help of choreographers Travis Payne and Stacy Walker, who worked closely with the King of Pop. —Mandi Bierly
USA-1, a.k.a. ''The Night Train'' crew (Steven Holcomb, Chris Fogt, Curt Tomasevicz, Steve Langton)
Event: Four-man bobsled
Why We're Watching: In 2010, Holcomb ended a 62-year American gold medal drought in four-man bobsled by winning in Vancouver. With an up-and-down season leading into the Games (most recently up!), can he repeat in the new and improved sled Night Train 2? —Mandi Bierly
Bode Miller
Event: Alpine Skiing
Why We're Watching: Incredibly, the U.S. ski team's perennial bad boy is now its elder statesman — the 36-year-old will be competing in his fifth Olympic games at Sochi. In Vancouver he picked up a gold, silver, and bronze. Can he top that in what will likely be his Olympic swan song? —Kerrie Mitchell
Heather Richardson
Event: Speed Skating
Why We're Watching: An American woman hasn't scored a long-track medal in 12 years, but Richardson, a veteran of the Vancouver Games whose best finish was sixth, should break that streak. She's expected to compete in three events — and make the podium in two. —Mandi Bierly
Julie Chu
Event: Women's Hockey
Why We're Watching: Chu, the oldest member of the women's hockey team at 31, has three Olympic medals — silver in Salt Lake City, bronze in Turin, and silver in Vancouver — but she's still searching for her first gold. If the forward earns it, she'll have helped return the U.S. Women to the top of the podium, where they were when the sport debuted at the Nagano Olympics in 1998. She'll also have stopped Canada from repeating yet again (they've scored a hat trick with three consecutive golds). —Mandi Bierly
Todd Lodwick
Event: Nordic Combined
Why We're Watching: As the first six-time Olympian representing the United States, Lodwick is like a papa bear to our team in Sochi. (He also happens to be the official flag bearer for this Games' Opening Ceremony.) A silver medalist in Vancouver, could he get the gold on what might be his final try for Olympic glory? —Lanford Beard
J. R. Celski
Event: Short Track Speed Skating
Why We're Watching: With Olympic champ Apolo Anton Ohno hanging up his skates, Celski is looking to be the U.S.'s new king of the dizzying derby known as short track. He certainly has the pedigree: He won two bronzes at the 2010 games in Vancouver — and that was after recovering from a gruesome injury during the Olympic trials the year before. —Kerrie Mitchell
Torin Yater-Wallace
Event: Ski Halfpipe
Why We're Watching: Another new addition in Sochi, ski halfpipe is a version of the event that's made Shaun White a household name. While U.S. teammate David Wise clinched a three-peat at the Aspen X Games last month, Yater-Wallace, who has an X Games medal collection of his own, sat out the finals to continue recovering from a long December: he collapsed a lung twice, fractured two ribs, and spent a total of three weeks in the hospital (including his 18th birthday). Who wouldn't love a comeback story? —Mandi Bierly
Noelle Pikus-Pace
Event: Skeleton
Why We're Watching: Only three of the 230 American athletes traveling to Sochi are mothers; 31-year-old Pikus-Pace is one of them. What's more, both of her children are under the age of 7 — and close by their mom's side in Sochi. Four years ago, Pikus-Pace was just one-tenth of a second away from medaling in Vancouver; she finished her most recent season right behind British athlete Lizzy Yarnold. Just imagine the adorable photo ops if Pikus-Pace manages to snag the gold this time around. —Hillary Busis
Billy Demong
Event: Nordic Combined
Why We're Watching: Nordic Combined combines ski jumping and cross-country skiing, and 1.) We'll always tune in for ski jumping, because it's gloriously insane and 2.) The athletes' scores for their jumps determine how many seconds behind the leader they start the cross-country race, which turns that portion of the event into a great chase. Also, Demong is a five-time Olympian who became the first American athlete to ever win gold in this sport in Vancouver. —Mandi Bierly
Gracie Gold
Event: Figure Skating
Why We're Watching: This 18-year-old beauty has a name fit for glorious headlines. While Gold became Team USA's poster-child after American front-runner Ashley Wagner disappointed at U.S. Nationals, she has an uphill skate ahead of her. She may look like a young Grace Kelly, but Gold isn't known for her elegance or lyricism on the ice, and a number of the more seasoned Asian and European skaters are expected to have an edge for the medals. But still, if she has the skate of her life and some of the others hit a bad triple axel or two, commentators and media pundits may get to use some of those ''Gold'' puns they've been prepping. —Stephan Lee
Patrick Kane
Event: Ice Hockey
Why We're Watching: He's a bad boy out to make good. After a checkered past that included arrests for assault and theft, the Vancouver silver medalist (who's joined by, among others, his testicular cancer-surviving fellow NHL-er Phil Kessel) is out to prove he's got a heart of gold...or at least a medal that color. —Lanford Beard
Lindsey Van
Event: Ski Jump
Why We're Watching: Now that women's ski jumping is finally making its Olympic debut, we've got a whole new crop of athletes to root for. This is Van's first Olympics but definitely not her first time in the spotlight — she won the inaugural World Championship in women's ski jumping in 2009, the only American to ever do so in the sport. —Kerrie Mitchell
Sean Doherty
Event: Biathlon
Why We're Watching: He's the first skier-and-shooter in American history to win three individual medals at a single world championship. He's also just 18 years old. And even though the U.S. Biathlon team is larger this year than it's been in over two decades, Doherty seems poised to stand out; maybe he'll even help us medal in Biathlon for the first time ever. (The U.S.'s best individual Olympic finish in this event? A measly ninth place.) —Hillary Busis
Kikkan Randall
Event: Cross-Country Skiing
Why We're Watching: The niece of '70s and '80s Olympians Betsy and Chris Haines, Randall is an Olympic legacy. Winning five World Cups last year, she has quickly become one of the most accomplished cross-country skiers in U.S. history. It can't exactly be called beginner's luck, but her stride onto the Olympic stage is sure to be impressive. —Lanford Beard
Jason Brown
Event: Figure Skating
Why We're Watching: This. —Lanford Beard
Sarah Hendrickson
Event: Ski Jump
Why We're Watching: Though an off-season knee surgery kept Hendrickson temporarily sidelined in 2013, she soon bounced back in a big way, finishing second overall at the World Cup despite having less than 50 summer training jumps under her belt. Now the 19-year-old has her eye on an even bigger prize — the first-ever Olympic gold medal for women's ski jumping, a new event this year. There may be only one rival standing in her way: A 17-year-old ski jumper from Japan...who also happens to be named Sara [Takanashi]. —Hillary Busis
Ann Swishelm and Maggie Voisin
Events: Curling and Freestyle Skiing
Why We're Watching: At 46 and 15, respectively, the Chicago native and the Montana-born slopestyler are the oldest and youngest Olympians competing for Team USA. —Lanford Beard