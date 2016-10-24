Flashback to Taylor Swift's First Album Drop
This is what the star looked like when she released her debut studio album
11 Years of Taylor Swift
On October 24, 2006, Taylor Swift released her first studio album. Sixteen years old at the time of the record's release, Swift led the project with the singles "Tim McGraw," "Teardrops on My Guitar," "Our Song," "Picture to Burn," and "Should've Said No." The self-titled Taylor Swift introduced the blonde teenager as a guitar-playing country crooner, leading to a nomination for New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2007 Academy of Country Music Awards, a nomination for Favorite Country Female Artist at the 2007 American Music Awards, a Breakthrough Video of the Year win for "Tim McGraw" at the 2007 CMT Music Awards, and a Horizon Award win at the 2007 Country Music Association Awards. In the years since, Swift has dropped four studio albums, transformed her style, and transitioned into a pop megastar. In honor of Swift's new album, Reputation, see photos of the star in the months around her album debut, ahead.