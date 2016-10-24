Flashback to Taylor Swift's First Album Drop

This is what the star looked like when she released her debut studio album

By Madeline Boardman October 24, 2016 at 01:02 PM EDT

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jason Squires/WireImage; Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On October 24, 2006, Taylor Swift released her first studio album. Sixteen years old at the time of the record's release, Swift led the project with the singles "Tim McGraw," "Teardrops on My Guitar," "Our Song," "Picture to Burn," and "Should've Said No." The self-titled Taylor Swift introduced the blonde teenager as a guitar-playing country crooner, leading to a nomination for New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2007 Academy of Country Music Awards, a nomination for Favorite Country Female Artist at the 2007 American Music Awards, a Breakthrough Video of the Year win for "Tim McGraw" at the 2007 CMT Music Awards, and a Horizon Award win at the 2007 Country Music Association Awards. In the years since, Swift has dropped four studio albums, transformed her style, and transitioned into a pop megastar. In honor of Swift's new album, Reputation, see photos of the star in the months around her album debut, ahead.

CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2006

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

41st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 23, 2006

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
40th Annual CMA Awards on November 6, 2006

Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins Thanksgiving Day Game on November 23, 2006

Credit: Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

2007 CMT Music Awards on April 16, 2007

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2007 CMT Music Awards on April 16, 2007

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Performing in Kansas City on May 11, 2007

Credit: Jason Squires/WireImage
Academy of Country Music New Artists' Show Party for a Cause on May 14, 2007

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Madeline Boardman