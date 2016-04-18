'Taxi Driver': Where Are They Now?

THEN: At 12 years old, Jodie Foster had already accumulated dozens of roles in films (Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore) and TV shows (Gunsmoke) before setting foot on Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver set. Following the film's release, Foster received her first Academy Award nomination for her performance as Iris, a child prostitute befriended by De Niro's Travis Bickle.

NOW: After a steady stream of film roles following the success of Taxi Driver, Foster won her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in the 1988 film The Accused, playing the victim of a brutal gang rape. She won in the same category shortly thereafter for her performance as Clarice Starling in Jonathan Demme's The Silence of the Lambs ahead of more roles in well-known films throughout the 1990s and 2000s, including Nell, Contact, Panic Room, Flightplan, and Inside Man.

Foster's acting output has slowed in recent years, with the actress last appearing in the 2013 sci-fi film, Elysium. She has since shifted her attention to directing, helming the Mel Gibson drama The Beaver, multiple episodes of Netflix's Orange is the New Black, and the upcoming Money Monster, which stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts and was selected to screen out of competition at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.