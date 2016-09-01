Taraji P. Henson: All Hail TV (and Movie!) Royalty

By EW Staff September 01, 2016 at 05:02 PM EDT

1 of 6

1

Credit: JAMES WHITE for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

2

Credit: JAMES WHITE for EW

3 of 6

3

Credit: JAMES WHITE for EW
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

4

Credit: JAMES WHITE for EW
Advertisement

5 of 6

5

Credit: JAMES WHITE for EW

6 of 6

6

Credit: JAMES WHITE for EW

To continue reading more on Taraji P. Henson and Empire, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on newsstands Friday, or buy it now – and don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By EW Staff