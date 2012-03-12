SXSW Music: 12 Hot Shows in '12

By Ray Rahman March 12, 2012 at 07:00 PM EDT

1 of 12

Bruce Springsteen

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

In addition to delivering the music conference's keynote address, the Boss will play with his E Street Band at a still-unannounced intimate venue—or at least more intimate than the Meadowlands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Norah Jones

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Her upcoming Danger Mouse-produced album, ...Little Broken Hearts, hints at an edgier Norah than we're used to.

3 of 12

The Shins

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Reconfigured and recharged, the James Mercer-led indie champs return from a five-year recess to headline a free riverside show.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

B.o.B

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

The ''So Good'' rapper hits up the fest for the second straight year, ensuring the ATL flag flies high in ATX. (Fellow Atlanta MCs T.I. and 2 Chainz will also be in town.)

Advertisement

5 of 12

Fiona Apple

Credit: Michael Bezjian/WireImage

1997's favorite vegan songstress plots her comeback with several shows, including one in a historic Austin church.

6 of 12

Dinosaur Jr.

Credit: Samuel Dietz/WireImage

Nearly 30 years in, the noisy underground heroes (reunited as of '05) are still giving loyal Freak Scenesters a reason to call the babysitter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Big Star tribute

Credit: Ebet Roberts/Redferns

A coalition of musicians (including members of R.E.M. and the dB's) will pay their respects to the hugely influential power-pop band, whose late frontman Alex Chilton (pictured) died days before a scheduled SXSW show two years ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

The Cult

Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

England's beloved pirate-shirted post-punkers will bring (we hope!) ''She Sells Sanctuary'' and other gems to their third—yes, third—reunion since their late-'90s breakup.

Advertisement

9 of 12

Grimes

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Claire Boucher's recent electro-pop debut, Visions, is already a blog favorite; now fans will get plenty of chances to see her IRL.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Black Hippy

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Odd Future hit it big last year, but there'll be a whole new L.A.-based rap collective—featuring Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and other up-and-comers—soaking up the hype this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Tanlines

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The band's name says it all: warm, globally informed dance pop built on textured synths and pulsing rhythms. Consider it a good use of all that SXSW sunshine.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

A$AP Rocky

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

This 23-year-old Harlem phenom has an elite East Coast rap pedigree—his mother named him Rakim, as in Eric B. & Rakim—but the kid's woozy Houston-influenced sound will please listeners all over the map.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ray Rahman