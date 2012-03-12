SXSW Music: 12 Hot Shows in '12
Bruce Springsteen
In addition to delivering the music conference's keynote address, the Boss will play with his E Street Band at a still-unannounced intimate venue—or at least more intimate than the Meadowlands.
Norah Jones
Her upcoming Danger Mouse-produced album, ...Little Broken Hearts, hints at an edgier Norah than we're used to.
The Shins
Reconfigured and recharged, the James Mercer-led indie champs return from a five-year recess to headline a free riverside show.
B.o.B
The ''So Good'' rapper hits up the fest for the second straight year, ensuring the ATL flag flies high in ATX. (Fellow Atlanta MCs T.I. and 2 Chainz will also be in town.)
Fiona Apple
1997's favorite vegan songstress plots her comeback with several shows, including one in a historic Austin church.
Dinosaur Jr.
Nearly 30 years in, the noisy underground heroes (reunited as of '05) are still giving loyal Freak Scenesters a reason to call the babysitter.
Big Star tribute
A coalition of musicians (including members of R.E.M. and the dB's) will pay their respects to the hugely influential power-pop band, whose late frontman Alex Chilton (pictured) died days before a scheduled SXSW show two years ago.
The Cult
England's beloved pirate-shirted post-punkers will bring (we hope!) ''She Sells Sanctuary'' and other gems to their third—yes, third—reunion since their late-'90s breakup.
Grimes
Claire Boucher's recent electro-pop debut, Visions, is already a blog favorite; now fans will get plenty of chances to see her IRL.
Black Hippy
Odd Future hit it big last year, but there'll be a whole new L.A.-based rap collective—featuring Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and other up-and-comers—soaking up the hype this month.
Tanlines
The band's name says it all: warm, globally informed dance pop built on textured synths and pulsing rhythms. Consider it a good use of all that SXSW sunshine.
A$AP Rocky
This 23-year-old Harlem phenom has an elite East Coast rap pedigree—his mother named him Rakim, as in Eric B. & Rakim—but the kid's woozy Houston-influenced sound will please listeners all over the map.