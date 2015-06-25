'Survivor' cast thanks YOU for their Second Chances in Instagram photos from Cambodia
Read personal messages from the 20 returning players on location expressing gratitude for another opportunity to win
Monica Padilla
Season 19
Survivor: Samoa
Previous Finish: 7th place
What will you do differently this time around? Last time I played in Survivor: Samoa, I was young and fresh out of law school. I didn't truly see the big picture. I am going into this season older and wiser —ready to prioritize my end game from day 1, always keeping day 39 in sight! In Samoa I made it to day 33, but I was worried about how I was perceived and not hurting anyone's feelings. This time I am going ALL in, and holding NOTHING back. I was the only one who wasn't afraid to step up to Russell before anyone even knew who he was! [This time], I won't wait until my head is on the chopping block to make my million dollar threats!
Stephen Fishbach
Season 18
Survivor: Tocantins
Previous Finish: Runner-up
What will you do differently this time around? In 2009, sitting next to demi-god JT at the final Tribal Council in Tocantins, I became the only person ever shut out in a final 2 in Survivor history. Since then, I've been Thursday-morning quarterbacking Survivor strategy as one of the Survivor Know It Alls and through my People blog. I believe my biggest mistake on Tocantins was that I never stepped out of JT's shadow and owned the game I was playing. And I've learned that real strategy isn't about crunching numbers. You have to connect with people's hearts, not just count their votes.
Ciera Eastin
Season 27
Survivor: Blood vs. Water
Previous Finish: 5th place
What will you do differently this time around? The first time I played Survivor, I learned so much about myself, and I grew so much as a person. The problem was that I found my stride too late into the game, and really learned how a core alliance is very important. Given an opportunity to play Survivor for a second time, I would definitely find an alliance and stick with them. The saying "You can't trust anybody, but you have to trust somebody" really rings true to me.
Yung "Woo" Hwang
Season 28
Survivor: Cagayan
Previous Finish: Runner-up
What will you do differently this time around? For me, the ultimate decision comes down to whether or not I uphold my martial art values while playing the game. On Cagayan, I adapted to the gameplay to make it to the final two, but in the end, I did not adapt who I was as a person. Survivor is a game that has, up until now, proven that in order to win, you have to get your hands dirty. Should I enter the dark side to win it all? Or should I prove that morality can trump deceit, even on Survivor? Right now, all I know is that I'm going to have even more fun than I did last time.
Kelly Wiglesworth
Season 1
Survivor: Borneo
Previous Finish: Runner-up
What will you do differently this time around? Win. I would have picked a different number when Greg asked us to pick a number. I would not have voted Gretchen out, and I would have voted Richard out.
Spencer Bledsoe
Season 28
Survivor: Cagayan
Previous Finish: 4th place
What will you do differently this time around? I was an underdog of Charlie Brown proportions when I first played Survivor, and I wasn't as skilled as I thought I'd be. With a second chance, I'll focus more on the people around me and less on getting lost in my own head. I'm still the same Survivor-obsessed super geek, but instead of relying on being a student of the game, I'll get far this time via better genuine relationships. It's time for Charlie Brown to bust out of the peanut gallery and walk the walk.
Kimmi Kappenberg
Season 2
Survivor: The Australian Outback
Previous Finish: 12th place
What will you do differently this time around? I didn't have an alliance the first time. I would rather have a bad alliance than no alliance. I have the motivation of being a single mother to 2 boys this time. The first time was an adventure for me; this time is to provide for my sons.
Vytas Baskauskas
Season 27
Survivor: Blood vs. Water
Previous Finish: 10th place
What will you do differently this time around? The first time I played Survivor, I got to do it with my brother, Aras. [Now], it would be more of my own game. I'm so protective of my little bro that it made it difficult to focus on my own standing in the tribe. [Going] back, I would also be sure to enjoy the moment more and have fun. How cool is it to have a "once in a lifetime" experience happen twice?!
Peih-Gee Law
Season 15
Survivor: China
Previous Finish: 5th place
What will you do differently this time around? I've come to realize that making strong social bonds and friendships will get you much farther in this game (as in life) than any amount of logic or strategy. I think one of my downfalls the last time I played was not having the numbers come merge time, but my biggest downfall was my lack of a social game. I wasn't very good at making friends with people around camp, which doesn't get people on your side. I was bossy and too opinionated. This time around, I am going to enjoy myself more, make friends, and try to keep my mouth shut.
Jeff Varner
Season 2
Survivor: The Australian Outback
Previous Finish: 10th place
What will you do differently this time around? Fifteen years is a long time. Like the game itself, I've grown, matured, changed, and learned to appreciate things much more than before. I expect my second chance will reflect all of that. In Australia, I was free, played the game and allowed myself to let go and have fun. I intend to approach this time around the exact same way. This game doesn't necessarily have to be an unpleasant experience. However it plays out, I assure you I'll have fun every second I'm there.
Latasha "Tasha" Fox
Season 28
Survivor: Cagayan
Previous Finish: 6th place
What will you do differently this time around? The first time I played I was consistently in a defensive position and focused on winning challenges in order to stay in the game. Assuming a more favorable position (i.e. tribe), I will be able to show the viewers some different aspects of my personality. This time I will also present myself as less of a physical threat until the time is right to unleash that part of my gameplay. My goal is to leverage my social and strategic abilities more than my athleticism.
Keith Nale
Season 29
Survivor: San Juan del Sur
Previous Finish: 4th place
What will you do differently this time around? Going into the game this time I plan to be more social and assertive. I'm going to search out the right person to form a strong alliance earlier in the game and then "stick to the plan."
Kelley Wentworth
Season 29
Survivor: San Juan del Sur
Previous Finish: 14th place
What will you do differently this time around? In Blood vs. Water II, I had to consider my dad with every move and that made me hesitant to say and do what I really wanted. When you're playing for two people, you can't play strategically because you're worried about your partner getting caught in the line of fire. This time there is no partner—so bring on the fire! My strategic game will be 100 percent different!
Jeremy Collins
Season 29
Survivor: San Juan del Sur
Previous Finish: 10th place
What will you do differently this time around? 1. I need to do a better job picking my alliance. Last time I was on, my alliance turned their back on me at the first chance they got, so I would pick more trustworthy and loyal people. 2. I would try to improve in my immunity challenges.... I was terrible in those! 3. Lastly, I would enjoy the moment. I was thinking so much about the game that I didn't take in the moment and it was over just like that [snap fingers].
Shirin Oskooi
Season 30
Survivor: Worlds Apart
Previous Finish: 8th place
What will you do differently this time around? The first time I played, I felt like a Survivortourist. Coconut popcorn! Monkey sex! My enthusiasm for being in the game caused me to lose focus. This time around I would be dialed into the game from the get-go. Having a second chance to play with other returning players would help me take my game to the next level. I perform best when going up against the best.
Andrew Savage
Season 7
Survivor: Pearl Islands
Previous Finish: 10th place
What will you do differently this time around? I absolutely love Survivor, and I have been tormented by the Outcast twist for 12 years. I am physically and mentally tougher than I have ever been, and I am ready to do whatever it takes to be the last one standing. It would truly be an honor to play the game again.
Kassandra "Kass" McQuillen
Season 28
Survivor: Cagayan
Previous Finish: 3rd place
What will you do differently this time around? Win.
Terry Deitz
Season 12
Survivor: Panama
Previous Finish: 3rd place
What will you do differently this time around? I'm very excited to get the opportunity to play this game again. What would I do differently? I would play a more strategic game and balance much better!
Abi-Maria Gomes
Season 25
Survivor: Philippines
Previous Finish: 5th place
What will you do differently this time around? My last time on Survivor, I allowed the environment and circumstances to control my emotions and dictate my actions. This time around, I want to keep my emotions in check and allow strategy to drive my game. There is nothing wrong with being feisty in certain situations, and being a caring team player in other situations. Ultimately, I want to be more calculated in terms of my relationships, alliances, and most importantly, the way I treat my fellow competitors.
Joe Anglim
Season 30
Survivor: Worlds Apart
Previous Finish: 10th place
What will you do differently this time around? I would take more of a back seat when it came to challenges and strategy and be much more prudent in whom I choose to align myself with. It is almost certain that I will be returning with an all-star/fan-favorite cast. This is beneficial in that everyone is a legitimate threat and I now have the ability to put targets on other players. With a cast of not only athletic and stronger competitors but also smarter, more strategic players, I can play a relaxed, non-threatening game by not putting myself out there as much. I'm going to enjoy myself just as much if not more this second time. However, it will be different this second time around in that I'm making it to the end.